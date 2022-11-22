Consider these questions when deciding whether to build or buy new technology





Investments in technology should support existing processes, increase efficiency, and drive tangible business value. Unfortunately, this is impractical for too many organizations. Especially when the off-the-shelf solutions are no longer sufficient.

Off-the-shelf solutions can be a smart investment for some, but in reality they are built to serve the masses, the average organization.But your business What if is not average?

If your company can no longer provide out-of-the-box services, you may be forced to create workarounds or adapted solutions. The result is more work, expense, and headaches for the teams managing them. Investing in more complex infrastructure to support current business needs is a costly choice that ultimately limits future flexibility.

According to Gartner research, enterprise technology leaders who see their organizations as highly modular and adaptive expect revenue to grow 7.7% in 2022. That’s twice as many as companies who perceive their business as not particularly adaptive. Our experience confirms this. Companies that can change direction quickly create loyal customers and consume more market share.

Flexibility is essential for an organization to succeed in today’s market. Nothing has illustrated this principle more clearly than the pandemic. Many businesses that have been able to turn on the dime and adapt to new customer demands (such as curbside pickup and contactless payments) have been successful. Many organizations that had to reinvent rigid architectures or were at the mercy of upgrading SaaS capabilities to adapt either fell behind or simply failed to make it happen.

When evaluating investments in new technologies, consider how added complexity limits an organization’s ability to respond to rapidly changing markets, rather than focusing on features and functionality. please. Technology executives should prioritize technologies that enable rapid integration and rapid change while supporting core business needs. The ability to quickly integrate new partners or migrate to another hosting method might be more beneficial than checking all the boxes on your wish list.

When evaluating new technology investments and whether to build or buy, we recommend asking the following questions:

1. Can this solution scale with expected growth and unique business processes?

By definition, scalability is the ability to handle increased workload by applying cost-effective strategies for expanding system capacity. An increase in lines of code, an influx of data, an increase in the number of users, or an increase in the scope of requests can affect the scalability of the system.

Out-of-the-box solutions are usually limited in what they can do. Failure to scale technology tools to support business growth and unique processes can be counterproductive. The result can be a rigid, time-consuming and ineffective solution.

Most technology leaders know that future growth and peak usage must be considered when evaluating off-the-shelf solutions. It makes sense to ensure that the system can handle the expected users and data volumes. For example, when buying an e-commerce platform, retailers are aware of peak traffic days (such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday), and store count and inventory are all important considerations.

Often overlooked is the system’s computational power and management scalability. Before purchasing a SaaS product, you need to know if the solution has the computational power to handle the amount of data you receive now and in the near future. Additionally, if the system is too rigid to accommodate complex business processes, or if the UI is too cumbersome, the solution can lead to management inefficiencies and limit agility.

2. Is the solution flexible enough to keep up with the speed of industry change?

Purchasing a packaged solution can increase your organization’s agility. At least, at first. In an ideal situation, implementing an off-the-shelf product would take less time than building a custom solution.

However, it is essential to have a long-term perspective when evaluating technology investments. Whether to buy or build depends on the provider’s release schedule. His ability to be agile is limited given the track record of his SaaS product not releasing updates and enhancements frequently.

Competitors who choose to customize can innovate and respond to customer demands immediately, while you have to wait for the next software update. If customization allows your business to keep up with customer demands, the initial investment of time will be well worth it in the end.

Prioritize agility

Agility remains a key competitive advantage in today’s dynamic market. When evaluating future technology investments, technology executives must be relentless in assessing whether solutions add or reduce rigidity. If your current technology is hindering your agility, perhaps it’s time to build something new.

