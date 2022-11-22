Tech
Google publishes more noteworthy ranking system documentation
Google has published a new help document explaining the more “notable” ranking system that Google has rolled out over the years. These are both current and obsolete in Google Search. This document is called the Guide to the Google Search Ranking System.
Uses a ranking system. The documentation indicates that these are the ranking systems currently used by Google Search. Google also provides a brief description of each ranking system.Note that some of these are multiple systems and some are single systems
BERTCrisis Information systemsDeduplication systemsExact match domain systemFreshness systemHelpful content systemLink analysis systems and PageRankLocal news systemMUMNeural matchingOriginal content systemDeletion-based demotion system, including legal deletion and deletion of personal informationPage experience systemPassage ranking systemProduct review systemRankBrainTrusted information systemSites diversity system spam detection system
Deprecated ranking system. Here are some of the older ranking systems that are either obsolete or incorporated into the new system. The Page Experience system and others have replaced the old Page Speed system.
hummingbird mobile friendly ranking system page speed system panda system penguin system secure site system
why you care. This is very useful for seeing which large ranking systems are still in use and which are no longer used. This list also helps you see how Google defines each system, how it’s used, and what it means for Google Search.
About the author
Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.
