Watch: The Tech List giants predict the play of digital retail’s biggest innovations.video





From automated robots to investing in a sustainable e-commerce future, Starship Technologies and True are at the forefront of retail’s digital transformation. That’s why the leaders of both businesses were recently recognized on the Tech List.

Starship CEO Alastair Westgarth has been lauded for scaling Starships’ delivery robots to improve fulfillment for retailers such as Co-op, and over the past six months has seen the likes of Bedford and Kempton. Expanded partnerships to help local shoppers.

Westgarth is also committed to making home delivery more sustainable with its Starships home delivery initiative for co-ops, which now uses as little energy as boiling a kettle.

Meanwhile, True Chairman and Co-Founder Matt Truman has been identified as one of the top investors accelerating the future of digital retail.

Truman has pushed the industry forward with new ideas and investments in e-commerce. This extends to the Trues Sustainability Innovation Challenge, which he launched in collaboration with Marks & Spencer in June. The challenge is backing a startup that helps the retailer reach his 2040 net-zero goal.

So what are these technology leaders’ views on where retailers and brands should prioritize their digital focus and investments to reach channel-agnostic consumers?

In the video, Truman and Starship’s Global Product Marketing Manager, Ed Lovelock, meet Ian Lowe, Director of Marketing Solutions, Okta EMEA, Expert Partner of The Tech List report, and Warrick Godfrey, Braze’s VP of Customer Success Development. I expressed my opinion with Mr.

Watch the video above for their fresh take on past, present and future digital innovation. For more information, see our Tech List report.

Tech retailers should bet on 2023

Speaking exclusively to Retail Week after the discussion, Truman said retailers and brands will leverage strategic technology, supply chain, and other core competencies and networks for businesses while maintaining a more agile variable cost base. He said we need to focus on investment partnerships where we can.

Such include heavy fixed-cost infrastructure in data and technology, platforms that leverage scale across supply chains, and investment terms that use businesses like True to manage corporate investment programs. increase. The challenge, he added, is to articulate these core competencies and align accordingly.

Tech List leaders also cautioned that management should not lose sight of the medium-term opportunities presented by major market disruptions.

Truman emphasized that the best businesses and technologies are often built during times of turmoil because of the availability of quality talent.

As [American investor] Sir John Templeton once said, “If you want to outperform the crowd, you have to do something different.”

View all of The Tech List to discover who to work with, learn from and invest in. With UK online retail sales at their lowest level since May 2021, now is the time for the industry to take stock and inform. Digital strategy for next year.

