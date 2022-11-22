Google’s Black Friday sale: It’s hard to say no to the $300 Pixel 6a





This week is everyone’s favorite shopping holiday, Black Friday. Google’s Black Friday deals are already running on Google Stores and Amazon. Many of these are the first discounts on Google’s new hardware announced last month.

For starters, Google has smartphones offering $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro (Google, Amazon) and Pixel 6a (Google, Amazon), and $100 off the Pixel 7 (Google, Amazon). . That his Pixel 6a deal gets some serious attention. That’s $150 off the already great $449 price, making it a $300 device that meets most people’s basic smartphone needs. Recall that the Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor 1 SoC, which is close to the flagship class. Google (and indeed every other Android SoC vendor) hasn’t done much in terms of year-over-year performance, so you’ll get roughly the same benchmarks from the Pixel 6a as his Pixel 7 Pro, which is typically $900. , the price will be one-third. It has great cameras, water resistance, Wi-Fi 6e support, and a fast and clean Android build with day one updates. It won’t wow anyone with a 60Hz display, but if you just want a basic smartphone, this is good enough for $300.

You can also save $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro. That’s $750 for a phone with all the fancy extras like a 120Hz display and wireless charging.

Another notable deal is half price on Nest speakers. The normally $100 Nest Audio speaker is now $50, but the Nest Mini is even cheaper, at the usual $50 to $20 (Amazon doesn’t sell the Google speaker because it competes with its Echo line). While we don’t recommend using Google’s music services, the speaker plays Spotify just fine, connects to numerous music apps via the Google Cast button, and is a great voice controller for your smart home. We’re offering $10 off all Chromecast models (Google, Amazon) to make your media more fun.

We also have the first discounts on the Pixel Watch (Google, Amazon). This product is a good restart in Google’s smartwatch market, but it desperately needs a lower price tag. Compared to the $250 Apple Watch SE and $280 Galaxy Watch 5, the $350 to $400 MSRP is a joke. Google’s first discount, uh, $50? We’re just getting started, but Google needs to keep going if they want to get anywhere near competitive pricing.

The Google Store has also launched a return policy for the holiday season. This means that purchases made by Christmas he can return until January 15th.

