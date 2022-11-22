UFs technology is having a positive impact on Florida’s agricultural sector





Sharon Spratt | Your Turn

Farmers in Florida play an important role in the health of our state and nation by growing the food we eat and supporting our local economies. In 2020, Florida had 47,400 commercial farms with over 9.7 million acres, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Overall, Florida’s farms contributed her $7.8 billion to the state’s economy.

As someone deeply rooted in our region’s agricultural industry, I love to see how innovation has accelerated production, reduced waste, and helped growers meet challenges in more efficient ways. We’ve seen it firsthand. Florida currently ranks 15th in the nation for total number of farms, but technology can help us maintain and even expand our influence.

Here in our own backyard, the University of Florida has developed innovative, cutting-edge technologies that provide state-of-the-art to Florida growers and boost agriculture in the state. and processing methods, strengthened sustainability measures and fostered stronger farm ecosystems.

Building on its success, the University of Florida recently unveiled a new dynamic tool that allows farmers to use artificial intelligence (AI) and drones to monitor crops and growth, making production more efficient. did. UF is also testing the power of the supercomputer HiPerGator and how it can be used to reduce greening in citrus.

As any Floridian knows, citrus fruits are vital to the state’s agricultural economy, and AI tools are helping farmers monitor their crops to make sure their trees are healthy and productive.

Technologies like AI can also help ecosystems around farmlands by minimizing the use of herbicides. This allows growers to find and target weeds and apply herbicides to specific plants rather than wider crops. These innovative technologies can reduce herbicide use by up to 80% in some cases. In the nursery industry, AI is helping growers by identifying pests and diseases more efficiently and predicting plant water demands more accurately.All of this significantly reduces the inputs required to grow healthy plants.

Leon County Agriculture Department is passionate about advocating for farmers to be sustainable and do their best work. Advances in technology have made this possible. But anti-innovation laws are currently being debated in Congress that could put America’s biggest innovator at risk. This may have implications for research and development of important technologies that are later applied to agricultural technology. As a result, innovation slows down, research and development is restricted, the domestic technology sector is weakened, and farmers are denied access to the latest cutting-edge technologies.

Technological advances in the industry are making state agriculture more efficient, maximizing farmer production and profits.

Simply put, technology is essential for today’s farmers and producers. We are excited to see the future of agriculture, the future of Florida, and how technology will continue to advance our agricultural sector. To get the most out of it, Washington needs to support technology and innovation.

Sharon Spratt is the National Accounts Manager for Simpson Nursery based in Florida. She has served as Leon County Farm Authority Director, Leon County 4-H Club Her Leader, and former Chair of the UF/IFAS Share Council. She lives on a farm in Tallahassee with her husband Jim, twins, and an animal zoo.

join the conversation

Send your letter to the editor (200 words maximum) or Your Turn column (approximately 500 words) to [email protected] Please include your address for verification purposes only. Also, if you send your turn, please include a photo and a 1-2 line bio. You can also send an anonymous Zing! at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions will be published based on available space. All submissions are subject to redaction for content, clarity and length and may be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/opinion/2022/11/21/ufs-technology-positively-impacting-floridas-agriculture-sector-opinion/10725625002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos