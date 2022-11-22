Google Layoffs: Alphabet plans to lay off 10,000 ‘underperforming’ employees





Another big tech company may start laying off thousands of employees. Alphabet-owned Google may soon lay off up to 10,000 employees as pressure mounts to downsize the company.

The Information reports that Google managers were asked to analyze and rank “underperforming” employees. The company is reportedly willing to let go of her 6% of its workforce. This equates to 10,000 people. Google uses a ranking system and the lowest ranked employee is expected to be fired from the company.

Google has seen a huge surge in hiring in the last quarter. Experts warn Google not only about inflating employees, but also about salaries. Billionaire activist investor Christopher Horn claims Google employees are paid more than others in the industry. He argued that hiring outstripped the company’s actual needs.

Google previously announced it would delay its hiring process to the fourth quarter of this year. But the economy seems to have driven an otherwise “employee-friendly” company into a wave of layoffs almost three times the size normally expected from Google.

Alphabet currently employs approximately 187,000 people, making it one of the largest employers in the technology industry. According to US SEC filings, the median annual salary of a Google employee is approximately $295,884 (approximately Rs 2.41 billion).

Meanwhile, Google is witnessing declining profits. The company reported net income of $13.9 billion in the third quarter, down 27% from the same period last year. The decline comes even though overall revenue he increased 6% to $69.1 billion. This could be the driving force behind Alphabet’s decision to lay off staff.

Google joins the list

Downsizing is the mandate of Meta, Twitter, Amazon, and many other prominent US-based tech companies. Most companies have posted their biggest layoffs in the past month. Meta has laid off more than 11,000 of his employees, Twitter is left with less than a third of his total workforce, and Amazon is expected to continue laying off him through 2023.

