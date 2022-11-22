France declares no Office 365 and Google Workspace in schools





The French Minister of National Education and Youth said the free versions of Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workplace should not be used in schools. This reflects Europe’s ongoing concerns about cloud data sovereignty, competition, and privacy regulations.

In August, Philippe Latombe, member of the French National Assembly, advised: [PDF] Minister of National Education Pap Ndiaye said the free version of Microsoft Office 365 was attractive but amounted to illegal dumping. He asked the education minister what he intended to do given the data sovereignty issues regarding storing personal data in America’s cloud his services.

Last week, the Ministry of National Education issued a written response confirming that French public procurement contracts require payment of “consideration”.

“The provision of free services is therefore, in principle, excluded from the scope of public procurement,” the ministry statement said, with Minister Ndiaye reportedly confirming this position.

This also applies to other free services such as Google Workspace for Education. Paid versions of these cloud services may be an option if not already allowed based on data safety concerns.

French authorities consider Microsoft and Google’s cloud services that store data in the US not compliant with European data regulations such as GDPR and the 2020 ruling “Schrems II”. [PDF] From the European Union Court of Justice governing cross-border data sharing.

The “Schrems II” judgment invalidated the US-EU Privacy Shield Agreement because the CJEU found that US law fell short of European privacy standards.

Nadi Bou Hanna, director of DINUM, France’s inter-ministerial digital arm, wrote in a Sept. 15, 2021 letter, considering replacing Office and messaging products on government servers such as Exchange with cloud services. A French government agency said Office 365 should not be used. [PDF] Because it does not comply with the French “Cloud at the Center” initiative.

DINUM’s position, the Prime Minister’s ‘Cloud at the Center’ policy, and a May 2021 memo from the National Commission for Computing and Liberties (CNIL) advising higher education institutions to use GDPR-respecting cloud collaboration services quoting the Ministry of Education.

German data protection authorities reached a similar conclusion in 2019 when they banned the use of Microsoft Office 365 in Hesse classrooms.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft declined to comment. However, the company announced the Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty in July. This is a service that allows public sector customers to use his Microsoft cloud services in a way that is consistent with their policies.

By the end of 2022, Microsoft also plans to roll out an EU data boundary that allows it to process EU customer data in compliance with data regulations. Google launched a similar effort last year to meet EU data protection requirements.

Last month, President Biden signed an executive order directing U.S. agencies to implement the Transatlantic Data Privacy Framework announced in March.

The EU now needs to take steps to adopt the regulation, which could take time. Once that happens, data transfers between the US and the EU should become more manageable. Microsoft and Google may also find it easier to win European government cloud contracts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/11/22/france_no_windows_google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos