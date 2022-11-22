Alphabet wants to cut 10,000 underperforming Google employees.





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Even Google is immune to a deep recession in the tech sector. His over 135,000 white-collar professionals in tech and startup fields have dwindled year-to-date, but the search giant is bucking the trend.

But due to pressure from activist hedge funds, an unfavorable market environment and the need to cut costs, Google plans to cut 10,000 employees through a sort of stack ranking and performance improvement plan. If an employee is rated underperforming, they are shown the door. Additionally, the new performance system uses ratings to avoid paying out bonuses and equity grants.

According to information, Google managers have been asked to rank 6% of their employees representing 10,000 people as underperforming compared to the traditional 2%. In advance announcements, regulators were told to lower the inflation hike.

Hedge Fund Billionaire Tells Google to Cut

British billionaire activist investor Christopher Horn wrote to Google’s parent company Alphabet, saying employees are being paid more than other tech giants, citing a bloated workforce. argued that power should be reduced.

Alphabet has approximately 187,000 employees. Employment grew out of control at 20% per year. According to Hohn, the company’s headcount is over-represented compared to previous hiring trends and does not meet the needs of the company’s current environment. Similar to Elon Musks vision for Twitter, activist hedge his fund Elon Musks, his manager, argues that search engines can operate efficiently with a significantly smaller number of highly paid professionals.

Mr. Horn said in the letter that the average salary of Alphabet employees last year was about $295,884, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The pay was nearly 70% higher than what Microsoft paid its employees. When compared to the 20 largest US tech companies, Alphabet pays his employees 153% more than his competitors.

Hohn doesn’t take into account the counterintuitive reasons why Google and other technology companies pay software engineers compensation packages totaling $300,000 to $800,000. They’re hoarding talent from their rivals and paying their employees so much that they have no incentive to quit and launch disruptive startups.

tech sector layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai foresaw a challenge for the business and told team members at an all-hands meeting in July that they needed to be more productive. He warned them that the calm days of good harvests were over. The tech giant and his peers find themselves in a new hostile environment that is causing the industry to aggressively cut costs and find ways to work more efficiently with fewer workers. became.

Amazon announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it will be implementing layoffs. The company plans to separate its reported 10,000 employees from payroll, according to the New York Times. Human resources were also part of the layoffs, foreseeing what would happen next. When HR staff is downsized, it portends future layoffs and hiring freezes.

The next day, CEO Andy Jassy warned employees in a company-wide memo. Jassy added that managers will review their teams, scrutinize employee levels, and make the difficult decisions of who to keep or seek to resign for the long-term health of the company. Jassy did not specify how many people will be laid off in 2023.

Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 11,000 employees would lose their jobs. Meta has had to contend with its disastrous foray into the Metaverse, privacy concerns, and the dominance of TikTok, which steals lightning and market share.

Elon Musk, the new self-proclaimed chief tweeter of Twitter, feels the pressure to get his social media company back on its feet quickly. Twitter has been unprofitable for the past eight years, but he bought the tech platform for his $44 billion. To cut costs, Musk has reportedly cut 50% of his Twitter staff, and employees continue to leave his social media platform.

Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, about 500 people. This will be the second layoff for the ride-sharing company this year. Digital bank Chime is laying off about 160 12% of its workforce. Digital payments giant Stripe is cutting his workforce by 14%, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a staff memo. Layoffs affect more than 1,000 employees.

Real estate platform Opendoor will cut 18% of its workforce by 550, CEO Eric Wu announced in a blog post. Oracle, the world’s largest database management company, laid off as many as 200 of his employees in its cloud infrastructure division on November 1st. This comes a week after the company “quietly” fired another cloud division employee. The list keeps growing.

