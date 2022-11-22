iCloud for Windows users complain about corrupted videos and photos from strangers





Apple’s iCloud software for Windows appears to have serious issues for some users, with MacRumors forums complaining of corrupted videos and images appearing in their photo library from strangers. .

We have received several complaints from customers who are having issues with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models. Videos recorded on iPhone and synced with iCloud for Windows are black with scan lines and the video is unwatchable.

Even more worryingly, some users are seeing strange photos and videos appear in their library when they try to watch these corrupted videos that aren’t their own. It is explained like this.

iCloud for Windows corrupts videos recorded from iPhone 14 pro max, producing black videos with scan lines. On rare occasions, we may insert a still image into a video from an unknown source (perhaps another iCloud account). I was shown pictures of other people’s families, soccer games, and other random pictures that I had never seen in my life. Obviously, this is very worrying and not safe to use iCloud.

It’s not clear if the photos are images from other iCloud users, but it seems likely. I came.

Deleting the “iCloud” for Windows app doesn’t seem to fix the problem, as it could be server-side, and multiple people have reported it to Apple, so the company may be aware. Both Windows 11 and Windows 10 seem to be affected, and may only affect devices with specific settings such as HDR or HEVC enabled.

