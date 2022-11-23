Proven innovation for decontamination and security





Due to rising political tensions in some parts of the world, high-tech areas such as defense, personnel protection and semiconductors are gaining attention. Likewise, advanced textiles are finding uses such as decontamination wipes, body armor, medical textiles, and wearables.

Investing in science and technology to spur innovation and grow the economy has been identified as a high priority in the United States and the United Kingdom during dire economic times. The US Chips Act and the recent fall statement by the UK Treasury Secretary underscore the need.

First Line Technology (FLT) has been committed to developing multiple applications of non-woven wipes Fibertect that can contribute to global security.

Developed from research and development at Texas Tech University, FiberTect is a universality-based platform technology that sweeps across different CBRN agents, using different fibers such as cotton, polyester, and blends as the absorbent layer. About application and need.

FiberTect was one of the first technologies patented at Texas Tech University and one of the most widely commercialized from TTU in the last 20 years through industry partnerships with First Line Technology and Hobbs Bonded Fibers. According to Cameron Smith, it has been proven that there is. Director of commercialization of the TTU system.

Shirley: Cotton prices improve but still struggle

FLT’s ongoing efforts take FiberTect to the next level, making it the universal wipe for chemical, biological, and radiation protection. A recent study by the U.S. Army showed that FiberTect can effectively wipe off toxic microbes such as bacterial spores simply by using his dry FiberTect wipes. This method has been advocated in cold regions of the world, such as the Siachen Glacier and other high-altitude regions, where frozen liquids render wet decontamination methods ineffective. In this study, FiberTect dry wipes have up to 94.93% Bacillus atrophaeus var. globigii(BG) spores.

This study demonstrates the applicability of Fibertect nonwoven wipes against biological toxins, in addition to their efficacy against chemicals such as mustard gas and fentanyl particles.

FLT demonstrates how FiberTect can be used to wipe toxins from animal skin. (Photo: First Line Technology)

FiberTect was originally developed for toxic liquid chemicals such as chemical warfare agents, but has proven equally effective for the physical removal of fine powders such as fentanyl and weaponized biological agents. said Corey Collings, director of research and development at FLT.

There is a need to develop functional products that can sense and wipe off opioid and fentanyl products, said Dr. Vaclav Trojan of the International Center for Clinical Research at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic. These products are used to treat pain, but since they are regulated items that require proper management, it is necessary to develop effective decontamination products such as wipes.

Adsorbent and absorbent wipes like Fibertect can play an important role in wiping away particulates containing fentanyl compounds, Trojan added.

The need for such high-tech wipes was voiced by Dr. Jan Halamek, Director of the Forensic Institute at Texas Tech University. The United States faces an unparalleled opioid crisis, and fentanyl and its analogues represent the deadliest drug threat it has ever encountered, he said. Wipes with a high V can be used as a decontamination measure for fentanyl. This gives forensic scientists tools to detect and decontaminate illegal drugs.

FLT advocates a blot-apply-remove method that uses dry FiberTect wipes to wipe away large amounts of toxic material. Apply a small amount of reactant and wipe again with FiberTect. Fibertect’s high absorbency makes paper far superior to towels and other absorbents in this procedure, says Collings.

The translation of research from labs to markets is critical today for national security, economic growth, and job creation. FiberTect is an excellent model for such activities, demonstrating public-private partnerships. Initial applied research was supported by the US government, and after robust evaluation by US National Laboratories, the technology was adopted by the private sector.

Universities are critical to the technology commercialization process, providing not only basic research but also translational research, directly impacting commercial markets and economies with new technologies, Smith said.

Source Jana Kesavanet al., Evaluation of Cold Weather Decontamination Methods, American Journal of Disaster Medicine, Vol. 17 (1), 2022, pp. 13-21. SS Ramkumar, Process for Making Chemical Protection Wipes and such Wipes, U.S. Patent 7,516,525 , April 2009. A Better Method for Self-Decontamination, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, S & TR, March 2009, pp. 20-22. 0 1 5 Nonwoven Cotton Wipes Proven Innovation for Decontamination and Security

Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar is a professor in the Department of Environmental Toxicology and the Institute for Environmental and Human Health at Texas Tech University and a frequent contributor to Cotton Grower. See all author stories here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cottongrower.com/cotton-news/nonwoven-wipe-is-a-proven-innovation-for-decontamination-and-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos