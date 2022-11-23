UofL Hosts AOL Founders for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day





The University of Louisville hosted serial entrepreneur and America Online co-founder Steve Case, among others, as part of a summit focused on the growth and innovation of local startups.

Hosted by the UofL Office of Research and Innovation, the Louisville Entrepreneurship Summit brings together more than 300 innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from across the region for fireside chat, startup expos, networking, and Cases’ new book, The Rise. of” was signed. The Rest: How Amazing Place Entrepreneurs Are Building the New American Dream.

Entrepreneurship and innovation are at the heart of what we do and who we are as a university, whether it’s educating the next generation of founders, developing research-backed products, or launching new companies. , led the organizing secretariat and delivered the opening remarks. We are proud to work with Case and community partners to support domestic and international startups.

See more photos from the event: https://tinyurl.com/25sanjb5

In addition to the case, speakers included Elliott Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovations, an Indianapolis venture. Jonathan Webb, founder of Kentucky-born agtech startup AppHarvest. Monique Quarterman, Executive Director of KY Innovation. Selected entrepreneurs will also participate in roundtable discussions to pitch ideas to Revolution LLC, Cases’ venture, his capital firm that invests in early-stage companies outside his hubs of major startups such as New York City and San Francisco. I had an opportunity.

Held at the university’s newly renovated Angels Envy Bourbon Club, the event marked Case’s third visit to UofL and the area. In 2016 he toured UofL’s engineering facility and his FirstBuild makerspace, and in 2018 he heard a pitch from a Louisville startup and invested his $100,000 in a company born out of UofL’s research. . Case said there is huge potential in Louisville’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Case said Louisville has many attributes for a robust startup ecosystem, including an excellent research university. I am thrilled with what I see here and look forward to following the city’s startups and future success stories.

At UofL, the Office of Research and Innovation has launched a number of key supports to promote entrepreneurship in the region. This includes his UofL New Ventures, a new team led by Associate Vice President of R&D and Strategic Partnerships, Will Metcalfe.

Louisville Entrepreneurship Summit moderator Metcalf said there has been a lot of success and momentum from these efforts to foster entrepreneurship and innovation on and off campus. The UofL initiative and this event aims to accelerate momentum across the region’s ecosystem and create meaningful impact through translational research, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development.

According to Metcalf, those who want to be more actively involved can contact the UofL New Ventures team directly or visit the research website for events such as the eight-week LaunchIt product innovation bootcamp (registered for Spring 2023 sessions). , to learn more about resources for entrepreneurs.

The Louisville Entrepreneurship Summit was produced by Donna and Charles Denny, the Dan Jones family, Frost Brown Todd, AppHarvest, AMPED, PNC, Blue Sky Ventures and UofL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uoflnews.com/section/science-and-tech/uofl-hosts-aol-founder-for-day-of-entrepreneurship-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos