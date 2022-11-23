Google has it, Apple doesn’t (NASDAQ:AAPL)





Prikhodov

prologue

With tech giants such as Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) laying off, you may be wondering which tech giants will have to go into business and cut headcount next. In this article, I would like to share my research on a lesser-discussed point. A look at stock-based compensation expense (SBC) shows that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are on two different paths for him. Looking at just a few numbers, I think it’s clear that Google is in a much worse position than Apple and could be the next company that needs to cut costs by laying off.

Stock Compensation (SBC)

What I will explain in this article is very simple and based on some simple charts.

Often overlooked, this problem is easy to grasp. Stock-based compensation can have a significant impact on free cash flow. [FCF]is not as free as you think.

In fact, we typically recognized free cash flow as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Normally, SBC is added to operating cash flow, but it seems that it is actually added to FCF. However, sooner or later, the SBC will be funded with real cash coming from “free cash flow” that allegedly belongs to shareholders.

Companies that reward their employees with SBCs don’t actually withdraw cash from their operations to issue shares, but they do need to use some cash from financing activities. Certainly, some companies dilute their outstanding shares and issue new shares, while others buy back shares for the SBC so that they can pay their employees the incentives they were promised. Either way, they represent a net dilutive for shareholders and a net cash debt that takes away some of their free cash flow.

So while SBCs are a good way to reward employees, from a shareholder’s perspective they should be considered an expense that eats up some of the free cash flow. By providing a portion of the free cash flow, all shareholders need to know that they are retaining their employees by accepting some kind of dilution. From this perspective, all shareholders want to see that the company recruits and retains the best available employees.

Google: FCF and SBC

Take a look at what Google has done in the last decade. Dark blue is free cash flow, light blue is equity compensation. Google’s FCF will rise at his CAGR of 18.87% to reach nearly $50 billion annually in 2021. This is surprising and many investors are happy with it.

However, SBC is growing at the same CAGR, increasing from $3.34 billion in 2013 to $15.38 last year. As can be seen from the chart below, the ratio of SBC to FCF ranges from 31% to 59% depending on the year. In other words, SBCs eat up about a third of free cash flow on average. This is important.

Author, with data from SA

Apple: FCF and SBC

Let’s look at Apple. Again, we see a beautiful upward trend in free cash flow, which increased from his $31.42 billion in 2013 to $90.22 billion in the recently ended fiscal year. Apple’s FCF nearly tripled over the decade, but at a CAGR of 11.12%, slower than Google. However, looking at the SBC, we see that Apple is much better at managing these types of expenses, limiting them to 7% to 14% of total free cash flow.

Author, with data from SA

This means that Apple protects free cash flow better than Google.

Combining the above two graphs into one, we can see that Google puts more money into SBC than Apple, even though it has lower free cash flow. A light orange bar will appear.

Author, with data from SA

Two Factors: Population and Buyback

Once you’ve identified the big differences, you can add another dimension: people.

Again, as you can clearly see from the chart below, Apple has been adding employees at a steady pace, while Google’s headcount has been growing at a faster pace over the years, ultimately leading to Apple’s Catching up and even overtaking. At the end of 2021, Google believes his SBC reported $15.38 billion and her 156,500 employees. This means an average SBC per employee of $98,000.00.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Apple will have 154,000 employees and an SBC of $7.9 billion. This brings his average SBC per employee to $55,000.00, which is about half his SBC per employee at Google.

Author, with data from SA

The bottom line is very simple. It’s getting more and more expensive for Google to keep employees, but Apple doesn’t face this problem much.

These companies are now doing a lot of share buybacks and can thus argue that the dilutive impact is reduced if not completely offset.

This chart summarizes the share buybacks reported by each of them over the past decade. Initially, Google didn’t even buy back its own shares, but in recent years it has “devoured” its share count.

Apple, on the other hand, has been fairly consistent with its share buybacks.

Author, with data from SA

However, even if both companies spend billions of dollars a year, the SBC will not simply be wiped out, and even if mitigated or eliminated by share buybacks, the dilutive effect will affect all shareholders. .

remove

Given what we’ve seen so far, it’s clear that Google currently has a much more costly workforce than Apple. The number of employees is growing rapidly, and as Google hires more and more employees, SBC will have an increasingly significant influence on his FCF at Google. Apple, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have such a problem.

Apple is the centerpiece of my portfolio, but I’m long in both stocks. Also, I think Google is frankly underrated. Article “Alphabet: Here’s What P&G, Hershey, and Airbnb Can Tell You About Google”.

But if the numbers we’ve seen don’t lie, it’s clear that Google has a problem with SBC, the next big tech company that may announce spending cuts or layoffs. In this case, unfortunately for the person being laid off, shareholders will be able to see a reduction in SBC, resulting in an increase in available real free cash flow. so you should be satisfied.

