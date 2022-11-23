Tech talent is flooding the job market





A recent string of mass layoffs in the tech sector, including the layoffs of tens of thousands of employees at Amazon and Metas, has given companies that previously sought promotion but were unable to do so due to talent shortages to believe it. It has provided an incredible opportunity. Traditional companies that previously struggled to modernize their business processes now have access to the world’s best talent. The same traditional companies that couldn’t afford to compete with the recruiters of glitzy Silicon Valley companies can now swoop in and provide laid-off tech workers with a career lifeline.

We believe the current layoffs have created a golden opportunity for traditional companies. Recruiting and hiring from the former ranks of the world’s leading digital companies gives us access to new talent in a less competitive marketplace. to help you prepare for an increasingly turbulent business environment. This article identifies the reasons for these layoffs. We then discuss what companies operating outside the tech sector can do to benefit from the sudden influx of talent.

Reversal of overemployment

We are witnessing a massive reversal of overemployment during the pandemic. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a message to employees about the recent layoffs: Many predicted that this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue after the pandemic, but unfortunately this did not turn out as I expected.

Stripes CEO Patrick Collison wrote a similar statement explaining the 14% reduction in staff. 2020-2021 saw a significantly higher growth rate than before. The world is changing again now.

The tech sector was not prepared for such a sharp rise in interest rates. This has dramatically lowered the valuations of companies with far-future benefits. This happens because the discount rate used for valuation increases with the interest rate. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell about 30% last year. More aggressive tech-focused funds like the Kathy Woods Ark Innovation Fund lost 65%. Many fintech and crypto funds have gone bankrupt. Startup activity stagnated and initial public offerings dried up. This is impacting the growth plans of capital-hungry tech companies, which are curtailing hiring in anticipation of their growth plans.

But these challenges should not affect traditional companies with sound fundamentals. At least not enough to affect young tech startups. Unlike other recessions, as employers cut roles that are no longer critical to business operations, recently laid-off employees offer a wide range of highly sought-after skills. Amazon has laid off employees from its Alexa division, which works with voice technology, artificial intelligence, automation, and other technologies. Twitter cuts employees from its ethical AI, data science, machine learning, and engineering teams.

Opportunity for traditional companies to modernize

The pandemic has also ushered in a new era in business functioning. Organizations have recognized the need to transform their business processes to make them more flexible. For example, when working remotely, having a Zoom meeting at home is not enough. Managers can now manage a bank’s entire currency trading platform from home, just as they would from a corporate office.

A permanent and deeper transition to hybrid work requires new HR systems, reimagined workflows, new and refreshed e-commerce platforms, engineering improvements, cybersecurity improvements, and more. Companies that built these systems too late during the pandemic can now take advantage of the influx of talent to show them how.

A year ago, aspiring young software engineers would be more likely to join cryptocurrency exchanges than the e-commerce divisions of brick-and-mortar retailers. As tech companies cut their headcount at the moment, traditional retailers, or companies with a healthy foundation that are not yet fully modernized, are likely to beat tech companies in hiring the talent they need. I can do it.

Who should your company hire?

Traditional companies are looking for employees who can help them transition to remote workers, analyze and optimize customer journeys, automate customer service, collect and use AI-driven insights to improve sales efficiency, and enable automation. We need to focus hiring on employees. Employee performance management, supply chain management improvement, and human resource planning optimization.

Digital transformation success stories include Target, Nike, Home Depot, Hasbro, and Best Buy. Failures include GE, Ford, Procter & Gamble. In each case, employees were the deciding factor in whether the transformation effort was successful.

If you work for a traditional company, you should use recent layoffs as an opportunity to look for employees with the following skills:

DevOps Customer Experience Cloud Automation Products & Platforms Data Management, Cybersecurity & Privacy

Economic volatility always creates business challenges, but most of today’s challenges can be mitigated through digital transformation. For example, if we enter a recession and the current inflationary environment continues, our clients will be forced to change their discretionary spending. Retailers develop and use technologies such as machine learning and agile systems to identify shopping patterns, understand purchasing behavior, tailor promotions and special offers, personalize product recommendations, and set prices on the fly. You can fine-tune, balance supply with rapidly changing demand and customers. Environmental setting.

This opportunity exists in some form or way in every industry. But you can only benefit if you have employees who can implement these technologies. Fortunately, there are tens of thousands of these workers on the market.

poach employees from tech companies

Recently laid-off employees aren’t the only source of talent. Companies should also look to poach employees who still have jobs but want to remain in tenuous positions at tech companies. Employees seek more stable employment opportunities as technology companies cut R&D and new projects, cut headcount, cut employee salaries and bonuses, and stock options dwindle due to falling stock prices. I’m here.

U.S. skilled workers from countries such as India and China are allowed to stay in the U.S. only on H-1B visas. If you are fired, you have 60 days to find a new job or waive your visa and leave the country. Many of these workers who have not yet been laid off may be concerned about their future prospects.

acquire a struggling technology company

This is also a great opportunity for traditional organizations to acquire technology companies and buy assets at bargain prices. This is especially true for companies that are struggling to raise funds to sustain their operations. Some acquisitions may take the form of acquisitions—acquisitions to hire people. Some start-ups own patents that prove to be a valuable resource for acquirers. Some start-ups are developing new business ideas or creating upcoming brands but lack the financial and marketing power to launch them at scale. You can now unlock value by acquiring valuable assets at discounted prices.

History has shown time and time again that in recessions and difficult times, the winners are those companies who seize the opportunity and acquire the right assets, customers, talent and capabilities at the right price. The recent spate of layoffs represents such a time.

