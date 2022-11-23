Operation Restoration Receives Google Grants for Digital Skills Training





NEW ORLEANS Operation Restoration works with Google to deliver a digital skills program to provide economic opportunities for those affected by incarceration. In June, Google announced that he would invest $4 million in a new fund aimed at expanding its judicial reform efforts. More than 500 of her nonprofit organizations across the country have applied for support from the fund. Operation Restoration is one of her selected recipients by Google based on its mission to help women and girls affected by incarceration receive education, vocational training, and career resources for her.

More than 600,000 Americans leave internment camps each year, facing higher-than-average unemployment rates in the United States. With digital skills becoming increasingly essential in the current job market, the lack of technology in prisons creates additional barriers to employment. Operation Restoration plans to use the new funding to integrate Google’s digital skills curriculum into its existing programs. It aims to help women affected by incarceration acquire skills in today’s job market. With Google’s support, women can improve their technology and computer knowledge, and increase their educational and employment opportunities. One program that specifically incorporates her digital skills is the organization’s Lab Assistant Training Program.

“Some clients are exposed to digital technology for the first time. It automatically presents an obstacle for them to submit job applications. did.”

As we work to build a more inclusive economy, Google has pledged to help those affected by incarceration access training for their current jobs, said a senior manager at Grow with Google. says Tia McLaurin. We are proud to work with her great partners to help more people get great jobs and build new beginnings for themselves and their families.

Selected organizations will use the Google Digital Skills Curriculum developed in collaboration with five nonprofits: The Last Mile, Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), Defy Ventures, Fortune Society, and The Ladies of Hope Ministries. Program training includes five Google-developed learning paths. (1) Getting Started with the Basics, (2) Job Search, (3) Job Preparation, (4) Online Safety, and (5) Next Step Job Preparation Skills. Lessons range from basic skills like how to apply for jobs online and how to build a resume to more advanced topics like entrepreneurship and business budgeting. Partners will integrate this curriculum into their existing programs to help people develop skills that will help them find jobs and start businesses.

Since its launch in April 2021, the Grow with Googles program has helped more than 10,000 people affected by incarceration acquire digital skills. Of the participants surveyed, 85% reported feeling prepared for their future and 75% reported having a job or being enrolled as a student by the end of the program. To date, Google has given her more than $48 million in grants to Google.org, and he has donated 50,000 free hours to advance criminal justice reform. To learn more about how Google is expanding access to digital skills training to support previously incarcerated individuals, visit grow.google/justice-impacted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bizneworleans.com/operation-restoration-receives-google-grant-for-digital-skills-training/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos