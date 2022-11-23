Hacker Gang DEV-0569 Found Using Google Ads To Push Ransomware Payloads





Microsoft recently warned that known attackers have updated their malicious methods by incorporating Google Ads into their operations. In addition to malvertising on blogs and forums, his DEV-0569, a threat group tracked by Microsoft since August 2022, is now leveraging Google ads to launch malware payloads, including new ransomware strains. are distributed.

Microsoft has confirmed an upgrade to the DEV-0569 campaign in October 2022. This comes months after identifying malvertising via phishing links or embedded updates sent in spam emails posted on fake forum pages and blog comments. These links and updates redirected the victim to her BATLOADER, a malware downloader disguised as a software installer.

Hosted on the attacker’s domain, BATLOADER tricks users into believing it is a legitimate downloader for applications such as TeamViewer, Adobe Flash Player, Zoom, AnyDesk, and software repositories on GitHub and OneDrive.

Instead of legitimate software, DEV-0569 pushes post-compromise payloads such as information-stealers and remote administration tools to achieve persistence within the target network, and antivirus using the open-source tool NSudo. Disable the product.

However, Microsoft states that DEV-0569 is currently distributing the relatively new Royal ransomware since at least September 2022.

As an additional defense evasion technique, DEV-0569, like the operators of the IceID malware, can use contact forms on the websites of targeted organizations to evade email-based protections, thus delivering phishing links. I’m here.

Observed DEV-0569 attacks show a pattern of continuous innovation, regularly incorporating new discovery techniques, defense evasion, and various post-compromise payloads, increasing ransomware facilitation. points out Microsoft.

These methods may allow the group to reach more targets, ultimately achieving their goal of deploying a variety of post-compromise payloads. The DEV-0569 activity uses signed binaries to deliver encrypted malware payloads.

Details: TA569 compromised advertising supply chain, infected 250 US-based websites, including news outlets

DEV-0569 infection chain | Source: Microsoft

Royal Ransomware is a new strain with private operations. It does not operate on a ransomware-as-a-service model, recently acquiring its own encryption mechanism and demanding ransoms ranging from $250,000 to he more than $2 million if successful in harming the target.

For more information on Royal Ransomware, read the technical analysis from cyber threat intelligence firm SecurityScorecards.

DEV-0569 likely continues to rely on malvertising and phishing to deliver its malware payload, Microsoft continues. Since DEV-0569’s phishing schemes exploit legitimate services, organizations should leverage mail flow rules to catch suspicious keywords and check for a wide range of exceptions, such as those related to IP ranges and domain-level allowlists. You can also

Let us know if you enjoyed reading this news on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. I look forward to hearing from you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Cyber ​​threat details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/it-security/cyber-risk-management/news/phishing-through-google-ads-royal-ransomware/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos