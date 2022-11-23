A young leader’s future vision for one of the world’s largest black tech conferences





AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 13: CEO and Founder Morgan Debaun welcomes attendees to the AFROTECH conference … [+] 2022 – Day one at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH)

Getty Images for AFROTECH

This year’s AfroTech was dubbed one of the world’s largest black tech conferences with a sold-out event that welcomed more than 25,000 attendees during its five-day lineup in Austin, Texas. During the conference, along with an exhibition hall showcasing his 150+ brands recruiting technical and non-technical positions, ideas were shared across numerous topics, from executives to his Web3, product and engineering, to learning lab stages. has been replaced. The conference also featured musical elements that enhance the site and sound of both mainstream and cutting-edge up-and-coming performers. This event was one many in the Black Tech community didn’t want to miss.

Launched by Blavity Inc. CEO Morgan DeBaun and her co-founders Aaron Samuels, Johnathan Jackson, and Jeff Nelson in 2016, it’s great to see AfroTech grow from humble beginnings. In its first iteration, the conference aims to fill a tested market void, bringing together the Millennial Black and Gen Z tech populations to seek greater opportunities to share their unique and broad experience. It became clear that That year, AfroTech welcomed her 650 attendees, nearly tripling in size each year since the conference. Similarly, Blavity Inc.’s portfolio of brands has grown to serve the community with media and conferences such as travel, women’s inspiration, and more.

Intentionality: The Reason Behind Afrotech

When we first launched in 2016, my original goal was to create a space for black people in tech to actually meet and hang out.Schools like Stanford and MIT Because I hadn’t been to the Bay, there was no built-in network and tribes were very difficult to find. After working with her colleagues to leverage Google Groups, her Twitter thread, and more to gather as many people as possible to celebrate the community, she and her Blavity Inc. team believe that people of color I decided to create her AfroTech to make the community easy to find.

Since then, DeBauns’ goal has been to keep technology accessible to the black community and to ensure that the community continues to grow as large tech companies grow. It’s often misrepresented that black people aren’t in tech, but this conference shows that’s the farthest thing from the truth. We are an active group here interested in learning and growing together, he says DeBaun. Additionally, the tone of the conference was set by Blavity Inc.’s team working with speakers to put tools focused on overcoming obstacles rather than ruminating on existing racial and industry-related issues. We likewise reflect this richness of thought through the way we do it.

DeVerne found that fostering upward mobility was the tone of the conference, but she wanted to move beyond diversity and inclusion to reduce the wealth gap for future generations of black people. We loved that it reinforces the role that equality can play. , hopes to help support the negotiations. But the first step was to invite people to join us and learn together about these areas. The next step is to build more educational opportunities and work with businesses to do more race equality-driven work.

AUSTIN, TX – November 16: Simone White and Morgan DeBaun detail AFROTECH’s future – … [+] Fourth day at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH)

Getty Images for AFROTECH Channeling The AfroTech Visitor Journeys

This year’s conference was a bit of a treat for everyone. I strongly believe that our community and data are fluid and flexible based on where the greatest needs lie, he says. During the pandemic, she noticed many people left the Bay Area. That’s because technology companies have enabled people to live anywhere and work remotely. Many black people in tech are returning to where they came from and where they can buy a home, and we wanted AfroTech to continue to be accessible, on top of things like increasing transportation costs.

Austin, Texas showed a great flight path along with technology and urban infrastructure. It also presented a humming Black community that would consider tech if given the chance to be tech savvy or take an easy drive to AfroTech. The stats don’t lie, leading to a sold-out conference event.

Another factor that contributed to the conference’s success was the various conference attendee journeys that DeBaun and the team honed. A lot of it has grown organically, she noted. Can employees who don’t feel like they belong come to the Bay and stay a little longer? Actually, we’ve got everyone here, so can we start recruiting? Influenced the development of targeted conference offerings that include representatives, the investor community.

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 15: (LR) Will Campbell, Frothy Morissette, Jeff Nelson. [+] and Brandon Bryant attend Day 3 of the AFROTECH Conference 2022 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AFROTECH)

Getty Images for AFROTECH

Along with this diverse group of conference attendees, DeBaun said that AfroTech is back in person this year, and his favorite deals are taking place in expo halls, conference halls, near the main stage, or at offsite affiliate events. said. Some companies have brought their sales and advertising teams to get business at the conference. We also have founders who have brought teams in to pitch to companies to become clients. That’s what unlocks a whole new level of growth for us, and DeBaun believes he could be one of the big accomplishments we often see in the years to come.

New Additions and Future Plans

I really keep rethinking the whole experience. So when you attend each conference year after year, it evolves year after year as technology is becoming more mainstream. And as companies like Amazon and Apple scale, they are the largest partner in the entire Blavity Inc. ecosystem. And what we do is growing with them, Debaun says.

As we grow with our partners, AfroTech has sought to grow with our participant base. For example, at the end of the 2022 conference, DeBaun shared that many of his AfroTech participants have mid- to advanced-level career roles on their journey. This shows great potential for many of them to become decision makers in a few years. The team at Blavity Inc. found it beneficial to host sessions for these people at conferences. This will allow us to reach out to those new to the tech industry and up-and-coming students through the student ticket offering, allowing more people to expand their developmental trajectory and create greater equity among conference attendees. There is also a growing desire among teams to support the

AUSTIN, TX – NOV 16: DJ Millie performs at the AFROTECH Conference 2022 at the Austin Convention … [+] Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for AFROTECH)

Getty Images for AFROTECH

Additionally, incorporating feedback and evolving with the larger technology market is a superpower at Blavity Inc. This will 1) offer meetings in the metaverse during the pandemic, 2) create an executive stage to support business leaders, and 3) add a web3 stage to connect those interested in cryptocurrencies and NFTs. 4) have shown over the years. Introduce musical elements to talk about the technology behind streaming, accessibility, and intellectual property (IP), and 5) expand to share the work of current and emerging artists.

As the team at Blavity Inc. looks to the future of AfroTech, considerable consideration is being given to hosting the largest black tech gathering internationally. The AfroTech community can’t wait to see what happens next.

