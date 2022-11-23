Consumers Restrain Christmas Spending Plans as Cost of Living Crisis Intensifies — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





As Black Friday approaches, 43% of UK consumers expect to spend less during the holiday season, compared to 22% at the same time last year, according to the latest EY Future Consumer Index.

The 11th edition of a survey of more than 1,000 Britons shows that the loss of consumer confidence due to the cost of living crisis will affect many Christmas spending habits.

12% plan to cut back on celebrations and have smaller events this holiday season, 29% plan to save money on food and 31% plan to spend less on alcohol.

Gifts are also affected, with 43% planning to give fewer gifts to friends and 34% planning to give fewer gifts to family members.

And while consumers are more likely to look for bargains in brick-and-mortar stores this year, online shopping remains important, with two-fifths of shoppers looking for most bargains online this year.

Silvia Rindone, EY UK&I Retail Lead, commented:

Our research shows that consumers are interested in savings and affordability and are becoming more selective about what they spend their money on.

This year, consumers may delay spending as much as possible to cope with heightened uncertainty about their finances. But heavy discounts by major retailers have started so early that retailers are trying to get shoppers to front-load their Christmas spending.

As consumers increasingly focus on practicality over luxury, retailers and brands need to ensure that their inventory has products suitable for small, intimate events and thoughtful gifts.

With 67% very concerned about rising costs of living, up from 60% in June, shoppers are now cutting spending across all categories and increasingly turning to private label alternatives We are taking various measures such as

Fifty-two percent of consumers surveyed said they would spend less on big-ticket items such as furniture, up from just over a third (39%) in February, and 47% said they would spend less on clothing, spending the same amount. said they would spend less on consumers. electronics. 42% will cut spending on vacation and 41% will spend less on home improvement products and services.

The survey also found that responsible consumerism remains an important consideration for shoppers, with 79% saying they don’t need to keep up to date with the latest fashion trends, and 68 % said they would prefer to repair rather than replace.

Rindone adds: Affordability is a big concern for consumers, but we still want to do the right thing in terms of sustainability, and responsible consumption ticks both priority boxes.

This shift to more considered shopping behavior will have a significant impact on brands and retailers as consumers begin to prioritize durability and quality over fashion.

