16 skills and specializations tech leaders will need in 2023

Industry technology is evolving rapidly. Every year seems to bring new tools and new threats when it comes to cybersecurity. Whether a company is a technology producer or just a technology user, its team has members who are familiar with the latest important developments, and who have the hard and soft skills needed in a fast-paced workplace. must include members with

In the coming year, technology leaders are looking for a diverse array of talents and skills, from computer vision engineers and security specialists to seasoned leaders and project managers. Below, her 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council share the skills and expertise they’re looking for in their companies in 2023.

1. Risk assessment

Risk assessment professionals are critical to the success of any project, program, or organization. People with a technical E2E background and business vision can anticipate risks and suggest early mitigation measures to avoid future impacts. Separating this role and creating areas focused on risk expertise will drive organizational and customer growth. – Hassan Abbas, Ericsson

2. Sales and marketing

We are looking for a tech-savvy sales and marketing representative. The effectiveness of marketing and sales staff in technology-driven companies is greatly enhanced when they have a core understanding of the technology domains they are marketing and selling. – Jiang Li, Vivalink

3. Security

For organizations to mitigate risk and maintain cyber resilience, it’s critical to have a security workforce that can handle evolving threats. Next year, cyber professionals will have the skills and tools to understand the context behind what is running on their digital assets, identify where threats originate and which critical applications may be impacted. It becomes essential to have – Tim Edites, vArmour

4. ML and AI

Machine learning and artificial intelligence have become buzzwords, but they are the future. Acquiring experts who understand the nuances of data and how this data can be leveraged in machine learning and artificial intelligence is a priority for companies that have data at the core of how they do business. is. – Jan Oudeman, Grivy

5. Project management

We are always looking for project managers. Learning loose technical skills and terminology is a great role for anyone looking to enter the tech industry, and having someone responsible for planning, organizing, and moving the needle forward is essential. We ensure that your project is on track, stays within budget, and resolves all outstanding issues. – Matt Pierce, Immediate

6. Blockchain

Companies must start scaling their blockchain talent now to enter the world of Web3, the inevitable next step for the internet and digital economy. Blockchain provides the distributed ledger architecture that underpins the Web3 infrastructure, platform, and applications, enabling businesses to harness the potential of decentralized finance to expand access to digital wallets. – Jeff Wong, EY

7. Leadership

Technology-centric organizations may want to hire people with leadership skills. Every organization needs emotionally intelligent people who embody its culture and core values. The person may not be highly technical, but should be willing to learn and get the job done through others. You should be able to resolve conflicts early, avoid escalation, and help people do their best work. – Bob Fabian Zinga, US Navy

8. Agility

We are looking for someone who understands where the world is heading and how to do their day-to-day work. is the baseline.Second, it would be great for them to understand the changes that will be required in the coming years to create sustainable, diverse and safe products.-Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

9. Security Intelligence

Our team is focused on finding ways to centralize intelligence, break down silos, and highlight how cybersecurity ties into the wider business. We are looking for people who can help our partners and customers take advantage of security intelligence in a timely and effective manner. – Armis Security, Yevgeny Dibrov

10.UX design

We are a B2C business, so user experience design is important. Solving consumer problems is the main reason users choose and continue to use our applications. Moreover, consumers don’t just compare us to the industry’s best, they also compare us to the industry’s best. As such, UX design is critical to long-term success. – Blair Curry, Snibble Corp.

11. Data Management

Often overlooked, a high-performance database can make or break a company’s success. Having a solid data infrastructure is essential for growing your business. From customer insights to financial performance metrics to operational KPIs, only data-driven insights can provide a competitive edge. -Roland Polzin, Wing his assistant

12. ML Engineering

As a deep tech company developing ML-based projects, sourcing the right machine learning engineers for the right projects can be very difficult. Many university degrees focus on producing data scientist graduates who know how to fit data into existing machine learning models, but there are vacancies proportional to graduates who can build models. is left. – Somdip Dey, Nosh Technologies

13. Computer Vision Engineering

We are a security company and our products are based on detecting anomalies in videos. So the most important opportunity right now is for computer vision engineers who can use deep learning algorithms to detect things like misplaced backpacks or people in places they shouldn’t be. With so many self-driving companies, this is a popular position to hire. – Mercedes Soria, Nightscope

14.Web3

The web is moving to a more decentralized model, and since Web3 talent is still relatively rare, hiring them can give your company a competitive edge. And as Web3 technology continues to evolve and grow, hiring Web3 talent today will keep your company ahead of the curve. —Andres Zunino, Zircon Tech

15. Rust

We are looking for an engineer with expertise in the Rust programming language. Rust is modern, system-level, and as performant as C/C++. In particular, Rust includes innovative features that prevent memory safety issues that are the primary cause of most software security vulnerabilities and unexpected program behavior. Rust’s learning curve is certainly steep, but for us it’s worth the investment. – Michael Kahane, OSARO

16. DevSecOps

We are expanding our infrastructure team and hiring a DevSecOps engineer. Previously, this function was handled by security organizations with limited technical staff or by technical staff with no security expertise. As security practices continue to evolve in depth and complexity, staffing this specialized role helps our team maintain a proactive security posture. – Chris Copeland, Awarded

