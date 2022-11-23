Google Pixel Buds Pro Review: A Revelation for Android Users





Pros Beautiful design Sleek integration with Android Excellent battery life Cons No iOS app No support for aptX or LDAC codecs Our Verdict

Google Pixel Buds Pro offer a combination of flawless integration and solid performance never before available to Android users.

$199

$149.99

Google Pixel Buds in-ear active noise-cancelling headphones work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, but are specifically designed to provide a great experience on Android smartphones and tablets.

Google has pushed the Pixel phone as the iPhone’s most valuable competitor to Android. Pixel Buds Pro are designed as his Pixel version of AirPods, with an integrated experience that combines supreme usability with high-quality sound.

Each Google Pixel Buds Pro earbud is labeled L or R to avoid ear and case confusion.

James Barber/Foundry

Pixel Buds Pro excel in every way, with a unique modern design and perfect integration with the Android operating system. What they don’t offer are the high definition codecs found in their competitors. No aptX or LDAC compatibility here. Google has determined if the Pixel Buds will work with his AAC and SBC codecs.

Google has been focused on creating great user experiences for Android users. I’ve found that most customers are willing to pay a premium for these earbuds for that experience and don’t really care about the specifics of their audio codecs.

How do I change the look and feel of my Pixel Buds Pro?

The coral color version of the Google Pixel Buds Pro looks salmon in the image, but looks more orange in real life.

James Barber/Foundry

The Pixel Buds Pro excel in terms of design. The charging case is pebble-shaped and is between beige and off-white in color. It feels better in your hand than any case I’ve ever used, and the rounded corners make it easy to put in and take out of your pocket.

The buds themselves taper down to the stems that hold the eartips. There is a large, flat surface on the outside of the ear that is used for touch controls. The buds themselves are black, but buyers can choose from coral (orange-leaning), fog (blue-grey), charcoal (light-grey), and lemongrass (yellow/green). The charcoal version is for those who don’t want to flaunt their style, while his three other colors offer playful alternatives to the dull, monochromatic earbuds that dominate the market.

What’s included with Pixel Buds Pro

Aside from a few extra eartip sizes, the Google Pixel Buds Pro do not include any additional accessories in the box. Charging cable is also not included.

James Barber/Foundry

Along with the case and the two earbuds, Google also included a clever cardboard tube to house two sizes of ear tips (small and large) for use with the medium ear tips pre-installed on the earbuds. is included.

There’s a USB-C port for wired charging at the bottom of the case, but no charging cable, though there’s a quick start guide. The case is Qi compatible, so maybe Google thought it could save a few cents by not including the accessories that every other earbud maker seems to include.

Google Pixel Buds Pro tech specs

Google claims 7 hours of battery life with ANC on and 11 hours in transparent mode. Combined with a fully charged case, you can get up to 31 hours of total playtime before you run out of juice.

Each earbud features a custom-designed 11mm dynamic speaker driver and three microphones. Weighs only 0.22 oz. Each one comes with his IPX4 water resistance rating, so even if you can’t swim in the pool for long, you won’t have to worry about sweating during your workout. (This article explains everything you need to know to know your IP code.)

Pixel Buds Pro use Bluetooth 5.0 and support AAC and SBC codecs. If the lack of aptX or LDAC isn’t your issue, these earbuds work great on both iOS and Android.

Google Pixel Buds Pro touch controls

The Google Pixel Buds Pro case has a smooth curve that makes it easy to slip in and out of your pocket.

James Barber/Foundry

Google has successfully integrated the Pixels Buds Pro with the Pixel Buds Android app. This starts with pairing, which is done via a pop-up screen on your Android device when you first open the case. Pixel Buds Pro support multipoint connectivity, so you can pair them with two different devices.

Right out of the box, a single tap on either earbud will play and pause music, a double tap will switch to the next song, and a triple tap will return to the previous track. Answer calls with a single tap and decline with a double tap.

You can adjust the volume by swiping the earbuds forward to increase the volume and swiping it backward to decrease the volume. You can also use the “Hey Google” command to increase or decrease the volume.

Using the Pixel Buds app

You can further configure your touch controls using the Pixel Buds app. For Pixel Buds Pro, a long press gesture can trigger Google Assistant or ANC to toggle between noise cancellation and transparency. You can also assign each function to your preferred ear so you can have both.

Due to the fact that the “Hey Google” voice command can also wake up the Google Assistant, you can assign ANC controls to both the left and right earbuds as needed. However, if you assign the Google Assistant to both earbuds, you’ll have to open the app to control noise cancellation.

The Pixel Buds app for Android lets you adjust the touch controls and equalization of your Google Pixel Buds Pro.

James Barber/Foundry

If you want to customize your equalization, in addition to Google’s default settings, there are EQ presets including heavy bass, light bass, balance, vocal boost, clarity, and last saved. If you want to customize the sound to your liking, there’s a basic slider, with a last saved button to access the latest customizations.

You can also use the volume balance sliders to lower the relative volume of the left or right earbud compared to the other. If you’ve paired your Pixel Buds Pro with multiple devices, the Audio Switch feature lets you seamlessly hand off connections from one device to another.

Like the AirPods Pro, there’s an eartip seal check that plays 20 seconds of audio to check the eartip fit. If the test doesn’t pass, the app suggests reinserting the earbuds or putting on a larger tip and trying again. I tried it half a dozen times with no luck, and in an attempt to give it a thumbs up, I temporarily switched to medium to large ear tips.

The Seals sounded fine to me, and I finally got the “Your earbuds sound great!” message when I ran the test one last time as I was concluding my review. I didn’t do anything to change the fit so I don’t know why it worked in the end. There is no need to worry.

There is no Pixel Buds app for iOS, so these app-enabled features are not available to iPhone users. The touch controls work, but are limited to the default his EQ and you can’t access Google Assistant via voice or touch controls.

Hear Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro can be used with iPhones, but you can’t customize performance unless you use Google’s app on an Android device.

James Barber/Foundry

I first paired the Google Pixel Buds Pro and used the earbuds with my iPhone 13 Pro Max to listen to Apple Music, Audible, and make phone calls. Listening to Run the Jewels’ 2022 remix album RTJ CU4TRO pushes the low end of the AAC stream to the point where there’s a blur between the deepest bass and mid-bass frequencies. The rest of the spectrum had good separation between instruments and a reasonably wide soundstage.

Calls sounded great on both ends, as did audiobooks. If you’re an iPhone user, the Pixel Buds Pro are an advantage compared to his AirPods Pro of the first generation. Of course, using these with your iPhone sacrifices all the features that make the Pixel Buds Pro so appealing. increase.

Switching to the same album’s SBC stream on Qobuz on my OnePlus 10T Android phone yielded slightly more low-end detail and improved separation. I checked a few other songs and the differences were consistent across devices.

Should I buy Pixel Buds Pro?

Are the Pixel Buds Pro the best-sounding earbuds in the price range? I prefer the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd earbuds, but they cost a little more. From a pure audio perspective, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro might be a better choice. It is available at a significant discount these days. (Read PCWorld’s excellent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review.)

Still, Google is touting the overall experience here and isn’t just focusing on sound. Pixel Buds Pro offer Android users an elegant, seamless experience that looks great. The app has some options, but nothing too complicated.

If the overall experience is important to you and what the Pixel Buds Pro look like, the performance on an Android phone is probably the closest thing to the tight integration between an iPhone and AirPods.With very good sound and a seamless experience , Google Pixel Buds are worth buying for the vast majority of Android users.

