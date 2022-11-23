



Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] free download. Offline installer standalone setup of VideoHive.

Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] Summary

Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] is a great After Effect template for creating interactive Christmas slideshows and videos in a frosty, animated style. It is a powerful and comprehensive collection that provides a complete package of Christmas animated Freeze elements for your creativity. It’s an ideal tool for Christmas holiday video decoration, banner, winter promotion, slideshow, text reveal, opener and titles. It supports all popular Adobe After Effects formats like CS 5.5, CS 6, CC 2013, CC 2015, CC 2016, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, CC 2020, CC 2021. You can also download VideoHive – Dynamic Summer Opener [AEP] free download.

Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] It offers more than 25 Winter Frost items that will surely catch your audience’s attention. You can easily combine elements to create your own icing pattern, transition, and frame to create a magical fairy spirit. It also includes a variety of flexible color controls that can help you adjust different color parameters according to what you want. It also uses a built-in modular structure that enables you to control the duration of your videos. It has the ability to create HD videos with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This amazing tool offers a neat and clean interface with all the necessary tools and options easily accessible at your fingertips. You can also download VideoHive – Puzzles Memories Slideshow [AEP] free download.

Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP] free download

Amazing After Effect template to create interactive Christmas slideshows and videos in animated frosty style. Provides a complete package of animated Christmas freeze elements for your creativity. Perfect tool for decorating Christmas holiday video, banner, winter promo, slideshow, text reveal, opener and titles. Supports all popular Adobe After Effects formats ranging from CS 5.5 to CC 2021 It provides more than 25 Winter Frost Elements that will surely catch your audience’s attention. Combine elements to create your own icing pattern, transition, and frame to create a magical fairy tale. spirit. Help you adjust different color parameters as you like. It uses a compact modular architecture that enables you to control the duration of your videos, the ability to create HD videos in 1920 x 1080 resolution, and offers a neat and clean interface with all the necessary tools and options easily accessible at your fingertips.

Hive Video – After Effects Winter Frost Elements [AEP] Technical setup details

Before starting VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP] Free download, make sure you have the system specification listed below

Software full name: VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP]Setup File Name: VideoHive_Winter_Frost_Elements_for_After_Effects_40813013.rar Setup Size: 1.3 GB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On November 21, 2022 Developers: VideoHive

System Requirements for VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP]Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10 RAM: 1 GB Hard Disk: 2 GB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP] free download

Click on the link below to get started with VideoHive – Winter Frost Elements for After Effects [AEP] free download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123

