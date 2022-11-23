2022 RTIH Innovation Awards judging day in central London — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

We look forward to announcing the winners at an event in central London in December.

The jury for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards is:

Warren Richmond, CEO and Founder of Situ Live and Revium Group

Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes

Compass Group Digital & Data Director Peter Waugh

Paula Bobett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Dan Saunders, Retail Ecommerce Manager, Stanley Black & Decker

The Customer First Group Founder Martin Newman

Toby Pickard, Global Insights Leader, IGD

Matt Taylor, EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products

Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Sharon Peters, Head of Technology, Corporate Division, Marks & Spencer

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

Wiz Selvay, CEO, WIZZ&CO

Simon Curtis, Chief Commercial Officer, PMC Retail

David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab

Here are the finalists for 2022:

Category 1:

Brick and Mortar Innovation – sponsored by CADS

This award recognizes retailers who are using innovative technology to thrive the physical space, even as online shopping continues to grow.

We were looking for examples of reducing friction in the customer journey, delivering an improved experience, and blurring the lines between channels.

Shortlist:

Brain Co., Ltd.

deep north

Jigsaw and Melco

MiniGo

musgrave and pricer

Nudie Jeans and Sitoo

rib cycle

ok then

Category 2:

Supply chain innovation

The award focuses on companies that are reinventing and reimagining the retail supply chain through revolutionary advances in technology.

Shortlist:

1M Robotics

Berkshire Gray

robbery

focal

pro glove

quiet platform

Tapestry and e2open

Tesco/Starship Technologies

Category 3:

Payment innovations sponsored by FreedomPay

The award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.

It aimed to increase the competitiveness and effectiveness of retailers and reward projects that could improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project is considered first in the market.

Shortlist:

Bell

cellpoint digital

Compass Group/AiFi

recording

Incom

zippin’

Category 4:

Most Innovative UK Retailer

Who are the UK’s most innovative and customer focused retailers this year? You are asked to decide which was customer-centric.

Shortlist:

B&Q

Boots UK & Ireland

curries

Marks and Spencer

Tesco

The Berry Group

Category 5:

Most Innovative Retailer (Rest of the World)

Who was this year’s Most Innovative and Customer-Focused Retailer (Restaurant)? are asked to determine which has been most consistently positive and customer-centric to

Shortlist:

Amazon

AS Watson Group

Carrefour

Fanatic

IKEA

walmart

Category 6:

The Most Innovative Pure Play

Who played the most innovative, customer-focused pure play this year? You will be asked to determine which was positive and customer-centric.

Shortlist:

Boohoo

FarFetch

pretty little thing

secret sale

vintage

Category 7:

Omnichannel Retail Initiative of the Year

This award recognizes a technology-centric approach to retail that provides customers with a fully integrated shopping experience across physical, online, mobile and everything in between.

Shortlist:

Miigo

Furniture Village/Red Ali

Isp

speed of light

spring

rib cycle

volumetric

Zitcha

Category 8:

Technology Vendor of the Year (UK)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technology and worked with retailers to transform their customer experience, backend operations, or both.

Shortlist:

anthill

Isp

loyalty lion

red ant

Retail 247

rota geek

Siatec

Seiler

Category 9:

Technology Vendor of the Year (Rest of the World)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technology and worked with retailers to transform their customer experience, backend operations, or both.

Shortlist:

Yuriai

loop

masonry

Nsign.tv

Obsess over

scanbot

ship station

swipe by

Category 10:

Startup of the Year (UK)

The award recognizes UK-based start-ups with the most innovative technology offerings and the best companies for long-term success (management, funding, retailers we work with, etc.).

Shortlist:

retail social

Hyperfinity

okura technologies

Personify XP

see change

illness

Category 11:

Startup of the Year (Rest of the World)

The award recognizes the most innovative technology start-ups (based outside the UK) and the best companies for long-term success (management, funding, retailers we work with, etc.). increase.

Shortlist:

Avatar

cart.com

CM Robotics

convert sight

flow code

Recover

saab robotics

Sipium

Spacey

zip line

Category 12:

Technology Implementation of the Year (UK)

The award recognizes the excellence of UK retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.

Implementation should be completed between August 2021 and November 2022.

Judges look for clear project objectives, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.

Shortlist:

Astrid & Miyu and LoyaltyLion

boohoo/Ming Neo

curry/movable ink

Motor Fuel Group/TLM Technology

Pet at Home/TPP Retail

Skinny Dip London/Wonderkind

VST/Dun Humby

Category 13:

Technology Implementations of the Year (Rest of the World)

This award recognizes the excellence of other global retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.

Implementation should be completed between August 2021 and November 2022.

Judges look for clear project objectives, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.

Shortlist:

Assa Abloy/Akeneo

Doordash/Social Mobile

MANO/Moengage

NOBULL/blue core

Norna/Situ

walmart/focal

Category 14:

Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship

This award recognizes successful partnerships between retailers and technology suppliers, with a focus on successful partnerships over the past 12-18 months and how the partnership has strengthened during that time. .

Shortlist:

Afflesh / Turnip

Carrefour/Pricer

Klek/Spurs

lounge underwear/patchwork

Mirror Knoll/Marxent

Studenak/Walt

Ted Baker/THRIVE

bibino/aftership

Category 15:

Overall Winner:

Judges will select the best entries from among the 14 aforementioned categories.

Category 16:

RTIH Editors Choice Award – SPONSORED BY 3D CLOUD BY MARXENT

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson selects outstanding entries from the 14 aforementioned categories.

