2022 RTIH Innovation Awards judging day in central London — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.
We look forward to announcing the winners at an event in central London in December.
The jury for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards is:
Warren Richmond, CEO and Founder of Situ Live and Revium Group
Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes
Compass Group Digital & Data Director Peter Waugh
Paula Bobett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots
Dan Saunders, Retail Ecommerce Manager, Stanley Black & Decker
The Customer First Group Founder Martin Newman
Toby Pickard, Global Insights Leader, IGD
Matt Taylor, EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products
Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures
Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive
Sharon Peters, Head of Technology, Corporate Division, Marks & Spencer
Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges
Wiz Selvay, CEO, WIZZ&CO
Simon Curtis, Chief Commercial Officer, PMC Retail
David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab
Here are the finalists for 2022:
Category 1:
Brick and Mortar Innovation – sponsored by CADS
This award recognizes retailers who are using innovative technology to thrive the physical space, even as online shopping continues to grow.
We were looking for examples of reducing friction in the customer journey, delivering an improved experience, and blurring the lines between channels.
Shortlist:
Brain Co., Ltd.
deep north
Jigsaw and Melco
MiniGo
musgrave and pricer
Nudie Jeans and Sitoo
rib cycle
ok then
Category 2:
Supply chain innovation
The award focuses on companies that are reinventing and reimagining the retail supply chain through revolutionary advances in technology.
Shortlist:
1M Robotics
Berkshire Gray
robbery
focal
pro glove
quiet platform
Tapestry and e2open
Tesco/Starship Technologies
Category 3:
Payment innovations sponsored by FreedomPay
The award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.
It aimed to increase the competitiveness and effectiveness of retailers and reward projects that could improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project is considered first in the market.
Shortlist:
Bell
cellpoint digital
Compass Group/AiFi
recording
Incom
zippin’
Category 4:
Most Innovative UK Retailer
Who are the UK’s most innovative and customer focused retailers this year? You are asked to decide which was customer-centric.
Shortlist:
B&Q
Boots UK & Ireland
curries
Marks and Spencer
Tesco
The Berry Group
Category 5:
Most Innovative Retailer (Rest of the World)
Who was this year’s Most Innovative and Customer-Focused Retailer (Restaurant)? are asked to determine which has been most consistently positive and customer-centric to
Shortlist:
Amazon
AS Watson Group
Carrefour
Fanatic
IKEA
walmart
Category 6:
The Most Innovative Pure Play
Who played the most innovative, customer-focused pure play this year? You will be asked to determine which was positive and customer-centric.
Shortlist:
Boohoo
FarFetch
pretty little thing
secret sale
vintage
Category 7:
Omnichannel Retail Initiative of the Year
This award recognizes a technology-centric approach to retail that provides customers with a fully integrated shopping experience across physical, online, mobile and everything in between.
Shortlist:
Miigo
Furniture Village/Red Ali
Isp
speed of light
spring
rib cycle
volumetric
Zitcha
Category 8:
Technology Vendor of the Year (UK)
This category honors companies that have developed innovative technology and worked with retailers to transform their customer experience, backend operations, or both.
Shortlist:
anthill
Isp
loyalty lion
red ant
Retail 247
rota geek
Siatec
Seiler
Category 9:
Technology Vendor of the Year (Rest of the World)
This category honors companies that have developed innovative technology and worked with retailers to transform their customer experience, backend operations, or both.
Shortlist:
Yuriai
loop
masonry
Nsign.tv
Obsess over
scanbot
ship station
swipe by
Category 10:
Startup of the Year (UK)
The award recognizes UK-based start-ups with the most innovative technology offerings and the best companies for long-term success (management, funding, retailers we work with, etc.).
Shortlist:
retail social
Hyperfinity
okura technologies
Personify XP
see change
illness
Category 11:
Startup of the Year (Rest of the World)
The award recognizes the most innovative technology start-ups (based outside the UK) and the best companies for long-term success (management, funding, retailers we work with, etc.). increase.
Shortlist:
Avatar
cart.com
CM Robotics
convert sight
flow code
Recover
saab robotics
Sipium
Spacey
zip line
Category 12:
Technology Implementation of the Year (UK)
The award recognizes the excellence of UK retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.
Implementation should be completed between August 2021 and November 2022.
Judges look for clear project objectives, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.
Shortlist:
Astrid & Miyu and LoyaltyLion
boohoo/Ming Neo
curry/movable ink
Motor Fuel Group/TLM Technology
Pet at Home/TPP Retail
Skinny Dip London/Wonderkind
VST/Dun Humby
Category 13:
Technology Implementations of the Year (Rest of the World)
This award recognizes the excellence of other global retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.
Implementation should be completed between August 2021 and November 2022.
Judges look for clear project objectives, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.
Shortlist:
Assa Abloy/Akeneo
Doordash/Social Mobile
MANO/Moengage
NOBULL/blue core
Norna/Situ
walmart/focal
Category 14:
Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship
This award recognizes successful partnerships between retailers and technology suppliers, with a focus on successful partnerships over the past 12-18 months and how the partnership has strengthened during that time. .
Shortlist:
Afflesh / Turnip
Carrefour/Pricer
Klek/Spurs
lounge underwear/patchwork
Mirror Knoll/Marxent
Studenak/Walt
Ted Baker/THRIVE
bibino/aftership
Category 15:
Overall Winner:
Judges will select the best entries from among the 14 aforementioned categories.
Category 16:
RTIH Editors Choice Award – SPONSORED BY 3D CLOUD BY MARXENT
RTIH Editor Scott Thompson selects outstanding entries from the 14 aforementioned categories.
Inquire about the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards Central London event on Tuesday 6th December
|
