Maintaining forward momentum and customer growth in turbulent times





John McCool, Executive Director of Business Development at KMC Systems Inc, highlights the challenges facing medical technology and what companies must do to keep moving forward.

We live in turbulent times characterized by new diseases and viruses that have a major impact on human health. As a result, demand continues to grow for the development of vaccines and medicines, as well as for rapid access to advanced diagnostic equipment to improve patient outcomes. This rapidly changing healthcare landscape, including the digitization of the healthcare industry, places global medical device and healthcare OEMs at a unique crossroads where specialized technology solutions are needed more than ever. .

A priority for medical device brands and providers is patient care and outcomes-based outcomes that rely on rapid, reliable diagnosis. Since the pandemic began, many medtech companies have focused their expertise on creating technical solutions. Similarly, many healthcare companies have looked to how technology can transform their product and service offerings, even those traditionally non-technical.

There are currently several new players in the medical device market, but successfully maintaining momentum and customer growth will require product vision, engineering and development expertise, and the ability to meet (and exceed) customer needs. need the ability to scale their business up and down efficiently. Underpinning all of this is a talented and visionary team with the confidence, innovation and agility to solve problems and quickly get back to production despite fluctuating requirements.

At the height of the 2021 pandemic, KMC Systems designed, engineered and manufactured large scale medical devices and instruments to deliver products on time and also increased production to meet growing customer demand. This included increasing production of its largest equipment by 309% over several months without increasing the square footage of its main manufacturing facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire. By cross-training employees on different products and introducing two shifts, we were able to scale.

KMC offers innovation, design, product development, and an agile workforce, so it’s not uncommon for customers to come to us and say: It should provide accuracy and increase test volume. Can you design equipment that does it for us? Instead of tweaking and working around existing solutions, we can design a system with the exact features and functionality you need.

KMC focuses on innovation first and collaboration with customers. We think of ourselves as an extension of your internal team, prioritizing communication and collaboration. By collaborating with your experts and working toward a common goal, we can create a cohesive team that is greater than the sum of its individual members. This approach sustains growth when the market faces turbulence, whether impacted by supply chain issues, component/raw material price volatility, or attracting and retaining the right talent It’s what you need for

But truly, the heartbeat of any medtech business’s success is people, and a key factor in sustaining momentum and customer growth in turbulent times. KMC is fortunate to employ a highly trained, loyal and qualified workforce that can adapt to the changing needs of its customers. KMC employees (some of whom have been with us for his 40+ years) are continuously educated, empowered and committed to the principles of lean manufacturing. Healthcare market with cost-effective products focused on better patient outcomes. We also cross-train our teams across multiple product lines at any given time, giving us the flexibility to scale where and when we need it most.

All these factors are important in maintaining momentum in our medtech business and making sure our customers are growing with us every step of their journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/maintaining-forward-momentum-and-customer-growth-in-turbulen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos