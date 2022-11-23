UM Technology Transfer, Declining Innovation Index in 2022





A key goal for the university, Sexton said, is to maintain more than 500 of these inventions annually, making UM one of the most “elite” research institutions, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University , points out that there is a comparable to Cornell University. numbers.

“This is very important because the innovations coming out of our office will lead to new treatments and medical devices, as well as new mobility and semiconductor startups in five, 10, 20 years. I’m thinking about it,” said Sexton. “So the pipeline needs to be bigger.”

This year has brought success to companies rooted in the university’s technology transfer efforts. For example, in March, Ann Arbor’s genomic testing software company, Genomenon Inc., raised $20 million in Series B funding led by Farmington Hills-based venture Beringea. reported at the time.

The year-on-year decline in numbers reflects, to some extent, the slowdown in the domestic and international startup economy. As macroeconomic headwinds pushed capital markets back through much of 2022, many startups had to limp compared to the more free-flowing days of late 2020 and 2021.

For example, funding for venture-backed firms in the third quarter of this year was $43 billion, below the record year of 2021, but still above the historical average.

“The US venture environment was less resilient in the third quarter of 2022 than in the first half,” the report said. “Trading activity at all stages has registered signs of distress and the market continues to be increasingly consolidated with the fewest exits in recent history.”

UM’s Sexton acknowledged a drop in many key metrics this year, but said early-stage invention development work taking place in her office could hurt more established start-ups. He said there are some indicators that indicate at least some degree of removal from broader economic trends. .

For example, early in the pandemic, venture capital funding was all but paused, but Sexton said biotech companies within the university’s technology transfer apparatus were still having some success with funding. I’m here.

“At the end of the day, I think our technology and our startups are disruptive, and they are in the very early stages right out of college,” she said. “And it’s kind of a different economic sector than what’s happening on Wall Street and Main Street.”

