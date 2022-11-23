Google pays record privacy settlement as more lawsuits are expected





Considered the largest privacy-related settlement in history, Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 states to settle investigations by 40 state attorneys general. The bipartisan coalition of attorneys general claimed that Google misled users that opting out of sharing their location data would prevent them from tracking their location. However, even when users have opted out of location tracking, researchers have confirmed that Google tracks users’ location data in many of its services, including search tools, maps, and applications. The practice, which occurred between 2014 and 2020, violated the Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits misleading or deceiving consumers, the attorney general said. Among the consumer protection laws were New York General Commercial Code Sections 349 and 350 and Massachusetts General Code Chapter 93A.

User location data was allegedly sold to advertisers, who used the data to serve targeted advertisements to consumers based on their location. The Attorney General has argued that valuable location data is key to Google’s advertising business, which generates more than $200 billion in advertising revenue annually.

In addition to making a large payment, the company also agreed to better disclosures about location tracking data as part of the settlement. In a blog post published on November 14, 2022, Google promised to give users even greater control and transparency over their location data soon.

The record settlement comes amid mounting pressure from state and federal lawmakers across the political spectrum to revamp the company’s privacy practices and policies. The proposed federal law seeks to regulate and bring greater scrutiny to privacy practices, including allowing federal, state, and private causes of action for privacy violations. Such legislation would permit private and public litigation nationwide. While the law in its current form is not expected to pass, it does indicate the political momentum behind tightening privacy regulations.

Five states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia, have already enacted comprehensive consumer data privacy laws, so the current legal landscape is subject to state-specific privacy practices and policies. We also provide a means for you to object. Of these five states, only California allows private action. Other states have introduced privacy laws or passed targeted privacy laws. For example, Illinois has the Illinois Biometric Data Act, which creates a private right of action that has been the basis for several major lawsuits and settlements, including her $228 million class action ruling against BNSF Railway. Privacy Act, or BIPA). The company has attributed the requirement that truck drivers provide biometric identifiers to access company facilities. The social media giant, TikTok, also signed a $92 million settlement to settle a class action lawsuit based on his BIPA claims in October 2022. Internationally, Europe has its own comprehensive privacy regulations, as well as millions of dollars in fines from European regulators. Within the past year, New York-based facial recognition company Clearview AI has been accused of violating European privacy law by $7.5 million from UK privacy regulators and $20 million from Italian and French data protection agencies. was fined.

As new privacy laws are passed, it is very likely that privacy lawsuits and settlements will increase. In fact, it is already increasing. For example, Apple was recently sued in California under the California Privacy Infringement Act for its own data collection practices. Similar to Google’s practices that prompted the settlement, the lawsuit accuses Apple of tracking and sharing application data among hundreds of thousands of users, even though users have disabled such features. Additionally, in January 2022, three states and the District of Columbia also sued Google in their respective jurisdictions for Google’s location tracking practices. Those lawsuits are currently pending, and Google’s two motions to dismiss have been dismissed. As for the settlement, Google said he paid another $85 million in October 2022 to settle a privacy lawsuit filed by the state of Arizona.

The changing data privacy legal landscape should encourage data owners to regularly evaluate their practices regarding the use of consumer data.

