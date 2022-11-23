State Investment Council invests $100 million in tech venture fund





Gilman Louie is CEO of American Frontier Fund, which received a $100 million commitment from the New Mexico Investment Council. This is his largest ever SIC commitment to a single venture fund under SIC’s private equity program.

More high-tech innovations from New Mexico’s national laboratories and research universities could hit the market soon. That’s thanks to his $100 million commitment by the State Investment Council to America’s Frontier Fund, a newly formed national venture.

The council unanimously approved the new investment Tuesday morning, making it SIC’s largest ever commitment to a single venture fund under SIC’s private equity program. SIC will channel funds from New Mexico’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund to venture firms that invest in local startups.

SIC is the first institution in the nation to fund the American Frontier Fund (AFF). AFF was established this year to pool funding, both public and private, to invest in the next generation of ‘transformative’ innovations, which AFF calls ‘frontiers’. technology. This includes microelectronics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum science, advanced communications, new energy and synthetic biology.

Composed of nationally renowned venture capitalists, scientists, technologists, and policy leaders, the AFF team investigates emerging technologies in leading research centers and develops breakthrough innovations from the lab to newly established AFF CEO Gilman Louie said it will be marketed through companies that have His SIC on Tuesday morning.

To do so, the company is building a new “venture studio” in Albuquerque, as well as satellite studios across the state, discovering promising technologies, launching startups to find promising technologies, and developing them further. and launch all major research institutes in the state to bring them to market. Discover and grow businesses through direct investments and business support services.

In fact, the Albuquerque-based Venture Studio will serve as the national headquarters for a series of new AFF Venture Studios to be built across the country, allowing AFF to bring together the highest quality national and local talent and expertise in a virtual Silicon Valley. make it possible. Based in New Mexico, Louis said.

“[Our vision]is to transform New Mexico into a global leader in frontier technology innovation and to make New Mexico the center of a vibrant network of venture studios across the United States,” Louie told the council. “…Because New Mexico is at the center of much of America’s new scientific research discoveries, we believe New Mexico should be a world leader in cutting-edge technology.”

AFF will set up a company directly in New Mexico and will continue to be headquartered there, Louie added.

“New Mexico has world-class R&D talent and engineers, multiple national and government laboratories conducting cutting-edge research, best-in-class state and local government programs, and untapped commercial potential. ,” said Louie.

Harold Lavender, a SIC member who heads the Council Investment Committee, which recommends new private equity commitments across the council, said the AFF will work with top national-level leaders who are directly involved in the initiative, as well as companies to bring in. financial potential.

“It’s led by celebrities and investors with real experience and a track record of success,” Lavender told the Journal. “Each has a pretty great background. That was the real selling point.”

Louie is the former CEO of In-Q-Tel, a Central Intelligence Agency investment firm. He currently leads the venture company Alsop Louie Partners. He has also served as chairman of the Federation of American Scientists for the past 15 years, and previously served on both the Congressional Committee on R&D and the National Security Committee on Artificial Intelligence at the United States Intelligence Service. was

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, and former IBM CEO Samuel Palmisano have endorsed AFF. So do former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, former U.S. National Security Advisor his HR McMaster, and other federal executives.

AFF leaders are fundamental to rebuilding America’s global leadership in the critical technological developments needed for emerging industries of the 21st century that will drive social, economic, and political progress for decades to come. united under a common mission. To that end, the AFF initiative is committed to building long-term public-private partnerships that bring together talent, expertise and capital to unleash American innovation in the heart of the country.

AFF’s first fund is targeted for an initial $500 million funding round, and SIC is now the first institution to commit to it. AFF expects the fund’s first closing in the second quarter of 2023, about two-thirds of which will come from public investors and the rest from private his equity.

The company expects to raise more capital as time goes on, but SIC’s commitment already solidifies its leading position in AFF initiatives that could bring substantial benefits to the state. , says Lavender.

“I think it’s quite possible that several viable, investable and potentially very successful companies will emerge from this initiative each year,” Lavender told the WSJ. . “These are businesses that employ New Mexicans and stay in the state.”

SIC spokesman Charles Wollmann said it was a great group to partner with.

“It’s a group that’s out there, doing that, and recognizing New Mexico as a diamond in the rough,” Wollman told the Journal. We have a good strategy to move forward.”

