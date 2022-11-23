Moleaer Recognized by Fast Company in Two Categories: Innovation and Excellence in Energy and Sustainability





Hawthorne, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moleaer, the world leader in nanobubble technology, has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list. Environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, start-ups, or research teams highlight cutting-edge advancements and the potential impact they have on consumers, businesses, and society at large. increase. Moleaer was one of only four companies recognized for Excellence in Innovation. According to Fast Company, this category reflects the fact that their technology makes a difference across multiple aspects of his business rather than his one specific category. Other companies honored under this heading include Walmart and her Nvidia.

Moleaer was also named the winner in the Energy and Sustainability category along with four other companies. There’s a lot of work to do, but it’s at least a little comforting to know that there are plenty of smart people coming up with innovative new solutions to the global warming crisis.

Moleaer has developed an innovative technology to generate nanobubbles to protect and conserve the world’s most precious resource, water. Oxygen-infused nanobubbles, which are 2,500 times smaller than a salt grain, can stay in water longer than larger size bubbles, gradually dispersing the oxygen they contain, creating an unfavorable environment for harmful compounds. increase. The company’s nanobubble generators sustainably improve food production on farms and greenhouses, reduce chemical use in food processing, treat water and wastewater more efficiently, and benefit the environment by recovering natural resources. It can be deployed on an industrial scale to reduce impacts and restore aquatic ecosystems. Moleaer says he operates over 2,000 nanobubble generators in more than 40 countries, including over 1,000 units in the agricultural industry alone. The company has increased wastewater treatment capacity by up to 25%, reduced energy use by up to 40%, and improved crop production on more than 500 farms.

Moleaers’ mission is to make more water available with fewer resources. This goal is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change, which has caused global drought and created even greater challenges in feeding a population that has now reached 8 billion. Morea. Our entire team is dedicated to delivering solutions with far-reaching impact, and we are incredibly honored to be recognized by Fast Company and share the stage with other organizations that are changing the world.

By 2030, nearly half of the world’s population is expected to be severely water-stressed. Nanobubble technology reduces water use, energy consumption and harmful chemicals in a variety of applications, reducing stress on water resources and working towards a more sustainable and water-safe future. .

Technological breakthroughs and cutting-edge advances promise to be the solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems. Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company showcases some of the organizations of all sizes and industry backgrounds where today’s technological advances lead to a better tomorrow I am happy that I can. Click here to view the full list.

About First Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the critical intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers about the future of business. Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC and its sister publication, His Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Morea

Moleaer is a leading nanobubble technology company with over 2,000 nanobubble generators installed in over 42 countries. Moleaer harnesses the unique power of nanobubbles to enhance and improve the performance and productivity of some of the most important industrial processes, unlocking the power of water, enabling farmers to grow more food, Enabling businesses to manage and restore their water needs more effectively and efficiently. Make aquatic ecosystems sustainable without using chemicals.

Nanobubbles, which are 1/2,500 the size of a grain of salt, make it possible to do more with less of the limited water resources. They supersaturate water with oxygen, forming a natural oxidant for disinfection, improving plant health and increasing water’s ability to penetrate soil and rocks.Moleaers’ patented nanobubble technology is , offering the highest oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gassing industry, delivering over 85% efficiency per foot of water. The company’s nanobubble generators are cost-effective, chemical agents proven to increase sustainable food production, reduce chemical use, restore aquatic ecosystems and improve recovery of natural resources. Here’s a solution that doesn’t use . Moleaer’s technology has been validated by extensive research and prestigious universities. Visit: www.Moleaer.com

