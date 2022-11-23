IFLR Americas Awards 2023: Entries Now Open





We are pleased to announce the launch of the IFLR Americas Awards 2023 survey. This award celebrates the most impressive legal innovations in the region’s cross-border markets. As always, we will be recognizing leading deals, companies and teams in various categories including Equity, Private Equity and M&A. We also introduced new categories for 2023, including a Tech Innovation Award open to both in-house teams and law firms, a new Digital Finance Award, and a Diversity Champions Award that recognizes work that actively promotes legal diversity across the region. Added a few. .

Use the Awards Form to nominate a deal, team, company or individual for an award. All award categories, along with their criteria and research methodology, are detailed in the award overview.

Entry deadline: January 18, 2023

Shortlist published: March 21, 2023

Announcement of winners: Mid-May 2023 (date and venue undecided)

All forms required for nominations can be downloaded here.

All entries must be uploaded to the portal by January 18, 2023. If you would like to participate, please contact us as soon as possible.

For research questions, please contact Sophie Astles.

For inquiries regarding business development and commercial opportunities related to the award, please contact Chris Edouard.

Presentations, articles and shortlists of last year’s IFLR Americas winners are available for free at Winners 2022 and Shortlist 2022.

Many of the key award requirements and guidelines have not changed. All deals must have closed in 2022 to be included in the study. Deals not closed by the end of December 2022 will not be considered.

All transactions must meet cross-border standards unless otherwise stated. The deal also forms the basis for most Team and Farm of the Year awards. All these awards are for legal innovations in cross-border trade. By focusing on this innovation, the IFLR Awards strive to recognize work that breaks new legal ground, sets precedents, develops a legal framework for cross-border corporate finance, and improves the investment climate. I’m here.

In exploring legal innovations, IFLR considers new legal structures, deals addressing new regulatory frameworks, initial deals adapting existing technologies to local markets, and deals. IFLR assesses contextual challenges in implementation such as the sophistication and complexity of work, the impact of legal innovations, and political risks. However, the size of the deal, media coverage, commercial success and speed of the transaction are irrelevant.

Finally, we recommend that companies nominate no more than three deals in one deal category per year, as three or more deals are unlikely to be shortlisted.

Good luck!

