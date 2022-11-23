GoDaddy Wins Best Tech Solution Provider for SMEs





The award recognizes the most innovative, impactful and user-friendly technology solutions for SMEs in the MENA region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – GoDaddy, the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, has announced that it has won the award for Best Tech Solution Provider for SMEs at the Entrepreneur Middle Easts Tech Innovation Awards 2022. entrepreneur.

Selina Bieber, senior director of commercial strategy for international markets at GoDaddy, said: At GoDaddy, we support small businesses and entrepreneurs in their online success and appreciate the opportunity to support their ambitions in bringing their ideas to life.

Easy-to-use tools and resources

At the core of GoDaddys winning is a suite of easily accessible and easy-to-use digital tools and services in English and Arabic, aimed at strengthening the region-wide foothold of entrepreneurs and small businesses. GoDaddy’s integrated suite of online products and services includes domain names, web hosting, website building tools, e-stores, digital marketing, professional email, online security and productivity tools.

GoDaddy offers Arabic website builder and Arabic online store for their customers. Additionally, we launched bilingual technical customer support to guide customers and help them find the best tools for their needs, proving the company’s support for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

training and mentoring

Across the MENA region, GoDaddy helps small businesses and entrepreneurs build their online presence through a variety of workshops and webinars offered in English and Arabic. Ongoing educational commitment, training and mentoring from GoDaddy supports innovation to help entrepreneurs succeed and grow online.

GoDaddys’ series of workshops will help educate entrepreneurs across the MENA region on the importance of creating and maintaining a strong digital presence, teaching them how to set up a website easily and quickly.

partnership

GoDaddy’s strategic initiatives and partnerships in the United Arab Emirates and the wider MENA region have cemented GoDaddy’s winning of the Best Tech Solution Provider for Small Business award. GoDaddy is focused on empowering entrepreneurs and making opportunities more inclusive for all, partnering with leading organizations such as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Arab Fashion Council, du and Startups without Borders. increase.

For more information on GoDaddy, please visit https://ae.godaddy.com.

-end-

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs around the world start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name ideas, build professional websites, engage customers, sell products and services, and receive payments online and in person. GoDaddy’s easy-to-use tools help the micro-business owner manage everything in her one place, and its expert guides provide his 24/7 support. For more information about the company, please visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/press-release/companies-news/godaddy-wins-best-tech-solutions-provider-for-smes-tle4mdwf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos