Boston investment firm considers backing climate-tech startup





At a time when venture capital-backed startups are dwindling this year, one area stands out as an exception. climate technology.

As of 2022, 32 New England-based climate-focused companies have raised funding, up from 30 last year and 24 in 2020, according to PitchBook data. Theyve raised his $1.8 billion in total, below his $3.7 billion in 2021, but last year’s total included Commonwealth Fusion, the largest single VC deal in the region to date. Systems included his $1.8 billion.

Somerville-based battery maker Form Energy raised $450 million and BETA Technologies, a Vermont start-up that develops electric aircraft, raised $375 million in 2022’s biggest deals so far. million, including $300 million raised by Ascend Elements, a Westborough battery materials maker. His two grants from the U.S. Department of Energy raised him $480 million).

Local VC firms and startup spaces like The Engine, Greentown Labs and MassVentures are at the forefront of the climate change tech wave. Boston is also home to Carmichael Roberts, his partner managing venture firm Material Impact and co-leader of the investment committee at Bill Gatess Breakthrough Energy Ventures. (Breakthrough and The Engine participated in the Form Energys deal and last year’s Commonwealth Fusion deal.) And HubSpot co-founder Brian Halligan announced a $100 million climate technology investment fund last month. did.

More companies are now participating.

Boston insurer MassMutual last week announced a new $100 million fund dedicated to investing in climate technology.

Climate change is clearly happening and is a problem that must be addressed globally, said Karl Beincampen, managing director at MassMutual Ventures, who will lead the new fund. And it takes a lot of capital, a lot of innovation, and a lot of effort. I also think there is an opportunity to generate a huge return on capital while doing something very good for the environment.

The MassMutuals fund will focus less on capital-intensive areas such as electric vehicles, and more on climate technology for agricultural and industrial applications, he said.

In Cambridge, venture firm Matrix Partners is also looking to get more involved in investing in climate change.

Partner Antonio Rodriguez said in a recent interview that many of the most interesting founders want to tackle climate issues, so it makes sense that we follow them. The company plans to both hire new investors with climate change experience and refocus some of its current teams, he said. Focus is very important, he said.

Both VCs hope the Boston area will continue to be the premier location for setting up climate tech companies.

Look at the amount of capital and the amount of talent in this market, Baincampen said. I am very bullish on the Boston market.

