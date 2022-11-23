UK investigates Apple and Google ‘hanging’ over mobile browsing





The UK’s competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple’s and Google’s dominance in the mobile browser market.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that Apple and Google would be in the market after talks over how they dominated the mobile browser market revealed “substantial support for a more thorough investigation.” It said it would carry out a more detailed investigation into the “hanging” of According to the agency, 97% of all mobile web browsing in the UK in 2021 was done by Google and Apple.

Web developers, cloud gaming service providers, and browser vendors are concerned that the “status quo” of Google’s dominance of the browser and the restrictions Apple places on cloud gaming stifle innovation and add “unnecessary costs” to their businesses. and complains.

“Many UK businesses and web developers feel they are being held back by the restrictions put in place by Apple and Google,” CMA interim chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement. We will investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and, if so, identify steps to improve competition and innovation in these areas.”

Apple said its approach to market encourages competition and choice while protecting consumer privacy.

“Apple believes in a vibrant and competitive marketplace where innovation can thrive,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. into a world-changing app, spurring an app economy that supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in the UK alone.”

A Google representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

