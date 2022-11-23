UK explores dominance of Apple and Google mobile browsers





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog on Tuesday launched a detailed probe into the dominance of Apple’s (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) mobile browsers.

In response to a consultation that began in June, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it wanted to conduct a more thorough investigation into the issue and whether iPhone maker Apple is restricting cloud gaming through its app stores. “Substantial support” has been revealed.

“Many UK businesses and web developers feel they are being held back by the restrictions put in place by Apple and Google,” CMA interim chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.

“We will investigate whether the concerns we have heard are valid and, if so, identify steps to improve competition and innovation in these areas.”

Google said its Android mobile operating system gives users more apps and app store choices than any other mobile platform.

“It also allows developers to choose the browser engine they want, and is the starting point for millions of apps,” the spokesperson said.

“We are committed to building a thriving open platform that empowers consumers and helps developers build successful businesses.”

Apple said it would engage “constructively” with the CMA and explain how its approach “facilitates competition and choice while ensuring consumer privacy and security are protected.”

US tech giants, including Google-owned Alphabet and Apple, are attracting increasing attention from competition regulators in Brussels, London and elsewhere.

Google’s Play store is subject to separate investigations by EU and UK antitrust authorities, the company said last month.read more

