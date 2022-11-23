google: Google may choose layoffs soon as it introduces new performance management system: Report





As layoffs and a slowdown in the hiring process are seen by large companies as a means of boosting their bottom line, global tech giant Google could roll out a new performance management system and kick out thousands of underperforming employees. is reported.

Multiple news reports, The Information, citing technology-focused publications, mention a new performance management system. It was introduced early next year and could pave the way for HR managers to kick out poorly performing Google employees.

Google managers also say they can use performance reviews to avoid paying employee bonuses or stock.

“Under the new system, managers were asked to classify 6% of their workforce, or about 10,000 people, as underperforming in terms of business impact,” said The Information, citing knowledge of the new system. I quoted the words of those who have. Under the previous performance appraisal system, a manager was expected to put her 2% of employees in that bucket, the report said.

Some of the global technology leaders such as Amazon, Twitter and Meta recently laid off thousands of employees.

Twitter head Elon Musk planned to cut about half of Twitter’s 7,500 global employees after taking over the microblogging site.

Additionally, the New York Times reported last week that Amazon, too, is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in its corporate and tech departments. The job cuts will be the biggest in the company’s history, according to reports.

Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that it will lay off about 11,000 employees, or 13% of its global workforce. This is the 18-year-old Social’s first large-scale redundancy exercise for his media giant.

Microsoft has also reportedly cut jobs.

