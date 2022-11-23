



Earlier this year, the WordPress theme team gave theme creators locally-hosted fonts following a German court ruling that fined website owners who violated the GDPR by using Google-hosted web fonts. It started prompting me to switch to the font that is being used. Since that ruling, German website owners have continued to receive threats of fines for not hosting their fonts locally.

The makers of the Fonts Plugin, a commercial product with a free version available on WordPress.org, have created a tool called Google Fonts Checker to help website owners find out where their fonts are hosted. This tool analyzes all URLs entered and shows “Google Fonts Connection Found” with a red “X” if the font is hosted by Google. The plaintext site will display a notification that the Google Fonts connection is not found.

Google Fonts Checker is useful for non-technical users who don’t know if their theme or plugins are referencing fonts hosted on Google’s servers. Beyond delivering a simple connect message, the tool scans his website and returns a list of font files used to render the page. This helps track down which specific extension is loading these files.

Over 200,000 people use the Fonts Plugin to load assets from the Google Fonts Library. The Google Fonts Checker tool is free to use and does not require any personal information or login, but the free version of the Fonts Plugin does not support local hosting of fonts. Users should upgrade to the commercial version or use another plugin such as Local Google Fonts or theOMGF | Host the Google Fonts Locally plugin. Both do this for free.

Anyone who finds a Google Fonts connection using this tool should consider switching to Bunny Fonts, an open-source, privacy-first web font platform that is fully GDPR compliant, no tracking or logging. You can also Works as a drop-in replacement for Google Fonts. Replacing Google Fonts with the Bunny Fonts plugin makes it easy to switch.

Some of the older default WordPress themes still load fonts from Google. There was a patch on the ticket for bundling fonts with the legacy default theme, which was due to be included in WordPress 6.1, but was eventually punted to a future release after it was determined that the approach needed more work. In the meantime, if you’re concerned about using Google fonts with the old default theme, you can host them locally with a plugin.

