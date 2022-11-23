Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite drops to its cheapest price ever





Want to give the bibliophile in your life something a little more creative than a book? Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite makes a great gift. When Black Friday officially arrives on Friday, we may be out of stock for long. Thankfully, an ad-supported version with 8GB of storage is available now at $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

We’re not sure Amazon’s awesome e-reader won’t drop in price further for Black Friday or the actual shopping holiday, but the current sale price is the lowest ever for a 2021 Paperwhite. It’s a great e-reader (even at full price), with months of battery life, USB-C charging, and a sharp 6.8-inch display that makes reading a pleasure. Please read our review.

$95

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also has a faster processor, longer battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and finally a USB-C port.

One of the best things about Black Friday week is that expensive new gadgets are often a little (much) out of the normal price range. Case in point? Both Amazon and Best Buy offer the LTE-equipped Apple Watch Ultra for $739.

Sure, it’s still expensive, but today’s deal is one of the first opportunities to save on Apple’s latest smartwatch aimed at the more active types. It offers some features that the Apple Watch Series 8 lacks, such as a customizable action button that can be used to trigger a siren in certain cases. so you don’t have to worry so much about it getting scratched or unexpectedly running out of battery while hiking.

But keep in mind that if you have a slender wrist, the 49mm smartwatch may not fit you particularly well. It’s also not the best choice for hardcore athletes and explorers as it lacks offline his maps, turn-by-turn navigation, and other necessary features. That said, the capable wearable is suitable for intermediate and advanced athletes.

$739

The Watch Ultra is the toughest and most capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker and larger build than the Series 8, accurate GPS tracking, and a sensor that can measure dive metrics. One size and one configuration, supports both GPS and LTE.

It’s rare to find a Sonos product in pristine condition at a great price. No need to worry about multiple Sonos soundbars and speakers. But with Black Friday just around the corner, Best Buy and Sonos are offering relatively impressive discounts. For example, right now, for $127.99 instead of $159 from both Best Buy and Sonos, you can buy the Sonos Roam SL, a micless version of one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers. If you can get away without it, the SL is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker that works well with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem. Pair the rugged waterproof device with other Roam speakers for up to 10 hours of music on a single charge. You can also listen. Please read our review.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV speakers at home, Best Buy and Sonos also offer discounts on other Sonos devices like the Sonos Arc and the second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar.

$128

The Sonos Roam SL is also a portable speaker and doesn’t have a mic, but it does support stereo pairing with a second Roam SL or another Roam speaker if you’re streaming music over Wi-Fi.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro may offer excellent noise cancellation, but even at the discounted price of $199.99, they’re not for everyone. If you don’t want the latest and greatest and are willing to make some tradeoffs to save money, the Ankers Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, available on Amazon for just $84.99, is a great alternative. .

Noise-cancelling earbuds don’t quite adjust to the world as perfectly as Apple’s new earbuds, but they do a decent job of quieting the noise in your environment so you can focus better. comes with many useful features such as multi-point support for Bluetooth and multiple ear and wing tips for a more comfortable fit. Please read our review.

$85

Ankers top-tier Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds support high-quality LDAC audio and feature three different transparency modes.

trading never stops

Paramount Plus saves 50% off your first annual plan as long as you subscribe by November 28th. That means you’ll pay $24.99 instead of $49.99 for the Essential plan with ads, and $49.99 instead of $99.99 for the Premium plan without ads. Get up to 50% off a variety of digital and physical games as part of the ongoing Black Friday sale on the Nintendo eShop. You can buy the physical version of: New Horizons for $39.99 instead of $59.99. As well as a single AirTag for $22.48 ($6.52 off). This is a rare deal for a handy Bluetooth tracker that offers IP67 dust and water resistance and a user-replaceable battery. Read reviews.Totallee now offers 50% off dozens of smartphone cases, wireless chargers, and other accessories on its Amazon storefront. For example, the Thin iPhone 14 Pro Max case is $19.50 instead of $39 can be purchased at

UPDATE Nov. 22 at 1:30 PM ET: We’ve updated this post to add the Paramount Plus promotion. This gives the new and eligible subscriber 50% off his annual subscription to Paramount Plus for the first year.

