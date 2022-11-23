ESA’s new astronauts include former Paralympian runner John McFaul





The European Space Agency has selected a disabled astronaut for the first time as one of six new trainees for a space mission

Space November 23, 2022

New Astronaut John McFall

ESA – P. Sevilot

The European Space Agency (ESA) has unveiled its newest roster of astronauts, including the first with a physical disability.

Originally from England, John McFaul had his right leg amputated in a motorcycle accident when he was 19 years old. He is a surgeon and has represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland as Paralympic sprinters.

Other astronauts are French engineer and pilot Sophie Adenotto, Spanish aerospace engineer Pablo Ivarez Ferndes, British astronomer Rosemary Coogan, Belgian biomedical engineer Rafal Lijoy, Swiss I’m Dr. Marco Sieber.

The selection was about talent and the ability to be a great astronaut, but ESA Executive Director Josef Aschbacher said at a press conference on November 23 that this happened to be a very good distribution of genders. He said he was very proud.

ESA also announced the astronauts who will join the new Astronaut Reserve. This reserve is made up of people who have gone through the entire selection process but have not been selected for full-time service.

After announcing last year that it would select new astronauts for the first time since 2008, ESA received more than 22,500 applications from 25 countries. Of these, 17,126 were from men and 5,397 from women.

There were 257 applications specific to the role of airborne aviator, and ESA limited them to those with “lower limb defects.” This was defined as the absence of one or both legs from the ankle to below the knee, a noticeable difference in leg length, or a height he was less than 130 centimeters.

A successful astronaut had to go through six stages. After an initial screening, the first group of candidates underwent a full day of psychological testing to see if they could handle the stress of spaceflight. This group was then narrowed down to his 400+ people for psychological interviews and group tests. Successful applicants underwent a medical examination and, if successful, were invited to a final round of job interviews.

Successful applicants undergo a one-year basic training course at ESA’s European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany.

Once they complete their training, they are assigned to missions that include a stay on the International Space Station.

ESA has already selected astronauts for its Artemis mission to the moon in partnership with NASA, and if this is successful, the new astronauts could join future lunar missions.

