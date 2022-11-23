Leap seconds run out of time





(WHTM) — well it seemed like a good idea at the time

For decades we have measured the length of a second in two ways. In astronomical time, one second is equal to the time it takes to complete one revolution (midnight to midnight, noon to noon, or any start/end point) divided by 86,400, and one day is 86,400 seconds. Less than.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletter here

In atomic time, one second lasts 9,192,631,770 oscillations of the cesium-133 ion. That’s 86,400 seconds in one day!

Combine the two timescales to create Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) with the help of a lot of advanced mathematics.

The two systems match up almost exactly, but the “nearness” is endless. It looks like the rotation of the earth is gradually slowing down. This means that atomic time advances more slowly than astronomical time.

Spring Forward? 90 Watches Wound Every Week at This Mid-State Watch Museum

So in 1972 the first leap second occurred. The idea is pretty simple: stop his atomic clock for 1 second and let the astronomical clock catch up. As of this writing, 27 leap seconds have been added.

Now, adjusting the time by one second is no big deal for us. (Daylight saving time is another matter.) However, computers are pretty nasty beasts that can crash if their internal clocks need to be adjusted. (I’m talking about something deeper in the circuit than just resetting the time display on the main screen.) And these days, because anything more complicated than a wind-up alarm clock runs on a computer. , you never know what kind of catastrophe the leap will be. Seconds are triggered. For example, in both 2012 and 2017, leap seconds took many IT companies offline.

It would help if leap seconds were standard, but in practice a leap second is added whenever the difference between astronomical time and atomic time approaches 0.6 seconds. Leap second intervals are irregular because there is no way to predict exactly when it will occur.

And since 2020, the rotation of the Earth has accelerated. That year contained the 28 shortest days since 1960. (We’re talking milliseconds here, but still) June 29, 2022 was the shortest day since atomic clocks began measuring time. There are several theories as to why this is happening — melting glaciers, earthquakes, movement of the north and south poles, etc. — but no one really knows. A possibility has arisen that must be deducted.

September 14, 1752: Transition to the Gregorian calendar

In response to these chronological conundrums, on Friday November 18, members of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures or BIPM (Bureau International des Poids et Measures) voted to discontinue the use of leap seconds from 2035 to 2135. did. UTC continues, but atomic time and astronomical time are different. By 2135, this separation could be on the order of a minute. By then, we might come up with a better way to deal with the problem, either by making timestamp changes more acceptable, or by creating a better way to measure time. Overall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc27.com/digital-originals/time-runs-out-on-the-leap-second/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos