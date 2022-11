Combining live view and local search with Google

Despite being a mature product with a dominant market share, the Google Maps update seems more like a roadmap for a younger, hungrier product. Part of that includes a more 3D visual navigation UX, also known as live view. And its latest update is to make Live View more searchable (it’s Google after all).

Backup, Live View is Google’s 3D/AR mapping feature for city walking navigation. Leverage Google’s Street View imagery database to localize your device (know where you’re standing) and overlay AR direction arrows on your path. It’s an intuitive way to navigate dense urban environments.

With our latest update, you can now search for businesses with the same 3D UX. Hold your phone over a specific street to find shops (e.g. ATMs) and visualize them in AR. Think of it as a visual intelligence layer to your normal line of sight.

Simply lift the camera to see nearby ATMs superimposed on the real world. At a recent Google event, Google VP and his GM of Geo Chris Phillips said that coffee shops, grocery stores and transit stations can also be seen. At a glance, you can get a good idea of ​​what the area is like.

Place 2022 Preview: Google Facilitates “Real World Metaverse”

unique positioning

Digging deeper into UX includes both search and discovery elements. Users can search for specific businesses (and categories) or discover what’s around them as described above. In Live View, users can tap on different business categories to activate a “layer” (our term) of nearby businesses.

The update was unveiled at Google’s Search On event in September, but a few new updates and revelations were revealed late last week. For example, visual search capabilities are available in many industries, but Google focuses on high-value categories such as coffee shops, banks, and ATMs.

The value of these categories is determined by frequency of use and popularity, not transaction size. Google’s years of user search data probably inform its choice to highlight these business types as the most common searches in locales where live view is used (again, urban areas).

In addition to locating these businesses, Google reveals details such as opening hours and other important information. Google is uniquely positioned to do all of the above given the data it has collected over the years of local search. And that’s just scratching the surface of local visual search.

This returns to the cadence of Google Maps product rollouts, but shows no signs of slowing down. This is especially true for some of these emerging technology integrations that are in their early lifecycles. This will likely mean more experimentation with Google Maps’ 3D and immersive features.

Meanwhile, Live View’s new search feature goes “live” this week on iOS and Android in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

