Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android optimized for foldable phones and tablets





The search giant has announced that Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides have been optimized for tablets and flip phones. This is part of some changes to the workspace applications for documents, spreadsheets and presentations. The company previously announced at Google I/O earlier this year that it would update more than 20 of his Google apps to work better on tablets. We’ve also added drag and drop improvements and full mouse support for these Google Workspace apps.

In a recent blog post, Google shared all the new features coming to Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Drive on Android. Most of these features are useful for tablet and foldable phone owners.

Some workspace applications are getting one of the most requested features: drag and drop of content. According to the company, this will allow users to simply drag content from the app to Slides and other of her Google apps.

So if you have two applications open side by side, just drag the content from the slide to the other Android app. This makes importing media faster and easier. The feature launched for Google Drive earlier this year, allowing users to quickly upload files by simply dragging and dropping them into the app.

Google has also enabled drag-and-drop support for relocating files and folders within the Drive app.

Additionally, the Google Docs app has been updated with full mouse support on Android. This allows you to select text by simply clicking and dragging it instead of scrolling through the document. All of these features are rolling out now, so if you’re unable to try them out, you’ll want to make sure your Google Workspace app is fully updated.

Recently, the company also rolled out redesigned toggles for Android’s word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation apps. The new switch is designed like a pill that makes the Material 3 (M3) switch bigger than before. Also added new color mapping and taller and wider tracks. The redesigned Switch is also available in the latest version of Google’s Workspace app for Android.

