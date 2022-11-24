Meet Ori Livneh, Google.org Fellow/Return to Wikipedia – Diff





This Diff post interviews Ori Livneh, a Google.org Fellow, Wikipedian for over 17 years, and Wikimedia technical contributor for over 10 years. Ori currently supports her Wikipedia Abstracts at the Wikimedia Foundation. Google.org fellowships allow Google employees to work on open source projects for nonprofits. The Fellow participating in this project is primarily focused on her WikiFunctions backend support. For more information on fellowships, please visit the Meta-wiki.

Please tell us a little bit about your background.

I’m a software engineer at Google and a member of the TAO (Tools, Architecture and Optimization) team. My team’s mission is to make computing at Google faster and more efficient. In my day-to-day work, I focus on optimizing the core libraries (common code used by many Google applications). This is an area where relatively small changes can have a big impact, thanks to Google’s sheer scale, and I’m very happy with it.

Prior to joining Google, he spent four years at the Wikimedia Foundation. His first experience with performance engineering at the Wikimedia Foundation, working on making Wikipedia pages load and edit faster. During my time at the Foundation, I was fortunate enough to form and lead the Foundation’s first dedicated performance team.

What is your role as a Google.org Fellow?:

I am a Tech Lead (or TL) for the Abstract Wikipedia Google.org Fellowship. This means helping us plan and delegate the technical work we do.

Why did you apply for a fellowship in support of the Wikimedia Foundation?:

When I first heard of Abstract Wikipedia in 2020, when the project was just beginning to take shape, I was fascinated by its potential to dramatically increase the amount of knowledge available to people in their language. Like 95% of the world’s population, English was not my native language. I vividly remember using the early web with limited understanding of English and how hungry I was for content in my native language. My English has improved a lot since then, and although there is more Hebrew content available on the web today, for millions of people the Internet has made all knowledge readily available. I know that I have not yet fulfilled my promise to do so. fingertip. So I was very interested in contributing to Abstract Wikipedia, but didn’t know how.

When the Google.org Fellowship was announced, I knew it would be a great opportunity to get involved and make an impact. I know he’s been a Wikipedian for over 17 years and a technical contributor at Wikimedia for over 10 years, so I’ve learned a lot about the Wikimedia tech stack, the social dynamics of how Wikimedia software is developed, and how they I have a good understanding of how similar they are. Not how Google works. The standard duration of a Google.org Fellowship is 6 months, but that’s not a lot of time. Especially when much of it has to be spent on launch. As such, I am committed to helping other Fellows in the program acquire knowledge quickly and supporting them throughout the Fellowship process so that their contributions can be as impactful as possible. I felt that I was in a unique position to do so.

What lessons have you learned from the last 6 months of your fellowship?:

Prior to joining the fellowship, I didn’t have the opportunity to work closely with Google’s program and product managers. Probably because my day-to-day work is not focused on user-facing products. My cohort of Google Fellows included both roles, so it was a new experience for me. I learned a lot about the value of having people with these skill sets on the team.

I also learned a lot about natural language generation (NLG), which I had never touched before joining the fellowship. One of the highlights of the fellowship for me was hearing Maria Keet, a professor at the University of Cape Town and a volunteer contributor to Abstract Wikipedia, talk about the limitations of various existing NLG systems. Most of her NLG systems are primarily designed around English and a few other major languages. Maria showed how these designs fall apart when trying to use them to model South African indigenous languages ​​such as isiXhosa and isiZulu.

What’s next for fellowships:

I am returning to my previous role in software optimization and as a volunteer contributor to Wikimedia projects. I plan to continue doing this in my spare time.

For more information about the work towards Abstract Wikipedia and Wikifunctions, see the project’s page on the Meta-wiki (Abstract Wikipedia#Participate).

Google.org, our philanthropic organization, helps nonprofits tackle humanitarian causes and apply scalable, data-driven innovation to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Google.org Fellowships enable Googlers to complete full-time pro bono technical work to accelerate the social impact of nonprofits and civic organizations.

