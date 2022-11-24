In layoff season, Google could lay off 10,000 ‘underperforming’ employees





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is likely to join the list of big tech companies planning major layoffs.

Photo: Baz Ratner/Reuters

This has sent nearly the entire FAANG (an acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) into a chaos of layoffs, hitting tens of thousands of tech jobs around the world.

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant plans to lay off about 10,000 employees.

This follows unprecedented layoffs at Meta (Facebook), Amazon and Twitter.

Apple has already announced a hiring freeze, and Netflix laid off about 450 employees in two rounds earlier this year.

Alphabet’s layoffs are part of a performance improvement plan the company announced earlier this year.

Managers are asked to classify 6% of their workforce, or about 10,000 total, as underperformers, according to a report in San Francisco-based business magazine The Information.

The company did not comment on the report and was unable to independently verify the impact of potential layoffs at Google (Alphabet) on India.

In India, Google has approximately 5,000-6,000 total employees.

In 2020, the company announced that it will invest $10 billion to accelerate the adoption of digital technology in the country.

News of Google’s layoffs came within days of a letter to Alphabet from the company’s investor, hedge fund TCI.

TCI owns $6 billion worth of shares in Alphabet.

“We are writing to express our view that Alphabet’s cost base is too high and management needs to take aggressive action.

“The company has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high,” said a letter written by TCI MD Christopher Hohn.

He also pointed out that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company should improve efficiency by 20%.

“Almost all tech companies are cutting costs. Meta cut headcount by 13% last week.

“Amazon is laying off 10,000 jobs.

“Microsoft, Salesforce, Stripe, and Twitter are also reducing headcount,” said the Nov. 15, 2020 letter.

Since Meta announced layoffs at the end of October, the company’s stock has surged 18% (through the end of November 21).

According to TCI’s letter, Alphabet’s salary is the highest among its peers.

According to Alphabet’s Schedule 14A filings, the total median compensation for 2021 was $295,884.

This is 67% higher than Microsoft and 153% higher than the top 20 US public companies.

In its third quarter results, Google talked about plans to hold off on hiring.

Pichai said the company’s fourth quarter headcount additions will be significantly lower than in the third quarter.

“And our plan for 2023 is focused on continuing to make significant trade-offs where necessary to mitigate the increase in operating costs,” he said.

