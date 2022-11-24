What is Google Analytics 4? You need it?Easy-to-read guide





What is Google Analytics 4?

Big data and personalized experiences are all changing the world for big brands today. According to Salesforce research, 75% of customers now expect a personalized experience.

As a consumer, it might sound a bit intrusive, but you’ll immediately take advantage of Netflix’s prompting you to watch previously watched shows and binge on your next favorite series.

As a small business, it’s unlikely that our clothing e-commerce site budget will change our advertising depending on the weather. , approaching retirement age.

You probably know what I’m talking about and probably already have Universal Analytics (more commonly known as Google Analytics) installed on your website.

If digital marketing is important to your business, chances are you’re checking back often. Also, if you have a Tribe package, it will be an element of your monthly report.

Conversely, you may be happily unaware of its existence, or you may be completely overwhelmed with where to click and what to do after logging in once. A foray into the world of analytics could be shorter than Nottingham Forest’s chances of staying in the Premier League after 23 years away (perhaps shorter than Liz Truss).

Prime Minister Liz Truss famously outlived Lettuce

Not all websites have Google Analytics installed. I’m not sure, but if you got your website from Vu, it’s installed for free along with other Google tools like Google Search Console as part of the launch process.

what is it for?

It first started in 2005, but it’s a familiar name to many when it comes to collecting data from websites. In other words, it tracks the user his journey within the site.

If you’ve given a workshop on how customers engage with your business, you may have thought of some keywords that potential customers might type into Google to find you. I can’t.

We often think about the customer journey starting from the home page and make grand plans for how they move from page to page until checkout or contact.

Analytics certifies this. We can see how many people visited our site, where they came from and what they were doing.

We can show how users found us and what they did

For example, only 30% actually came through the home page, indicating that the obscure FAQ page we thought we had deleted years ago was the source of most of our traffic.

Over the years, Google has evolved along the lines of catching up on metrics that help digital marketers and collecting acceptable personal data from users.

It’s been used in a variety of ways over the years, but a common construct seen ten years ago was to set pages as the end goal of a journey and measure how many users navigated to them.

Think of the thank you page you were redirected to.

Fast forward to today, Google Tag Manager allows you to measure page engagement (scrolls and clicks, not just page visits). This is the point. The new Google Analytics 4 is designed to keep pace with the evolution of other Google tools.

Do you need Google Analytics 4?

If you missed Updates 2 and 3 (honestly, you can’t tell which version you’re using just by looking at your dashboard), but don’t know what Google Analytics 4 is? However, the difference this time is that if you miss this update, it will stop working.

GA4 Dashboard Appearance – Similar to previous iterations

Again, after July 1, 2023, Google Analytics will no longer work.

It’s currently not possible to upgrade your account and keep all your legacy data, so a completely new setup is required.

And if you’re forced to make a fresh start, your options are worth considering. Google, matomo, fathom and plausible alternatives are all affordable. However, Google is expected to be able to somehow export/import old analytics data into the new GA4 account, and it is still the most used (and importantly, free) tool.

If you have a Tribe package, you already have a GA4 account (you can run both old and new versions at the same time). This means that we are already tracking data.

If you want to analyze the data in the future, you will need to set up a GA4 account and install a little tracking code on your website.

Please tell me how to install it.

Google has a million support articles, so it’s no surprise that a few steps cover this.

Setting up an account is easy in most cases. However, in order for the tracking code to work, you’ll need to tweak your website’s code.

If you don’t know how to add or edit code to your website, we recommend adding a plugin. Be sure to check what is trusted by others and has been recently updated.

If you add plugins to your site, try to limit the number of plugins you use, see if they are popular, and keep them up to date.

We do not recommend adding too many plugins to your website. Updating your site can slow down plugins and introduce weaknesses and potential conflicts in your code. So instead, you can ask us to do it for you – we will add the tracking code to your template.

It might be worth looking into how to leverage GA4. You can set up weekly or monthly reports for any metric you track. So what can help your business?

How can Google Analytics be used?

Common uses:

Traffic – The most obvious one is a monthly report on the number of visitors to your website. List of Top Performing Products/Blog Posts? Sales – Track sales at checkout and monitor your e-commerce revenue Acquisition – What percentage of your traffic was paid? Organic Search? Device – Percentage of traffic coming from mobile, tablet, or PC – Are you designing your website for your users? Flows – See the flow by page where users next clicked to leave the page. websiteGoals – You can set a purchase or form submission as a goal for your website and measure how many users reach this goal

No matter how you set up and use analytics, it should be personalized to meet your business goals.

Think about how many customers you will get from your website and what impact a percentage improvement would have. Need a little help calculating conversion rates or planning? ,Have a look at this.

We hope this helps you identify what Google Analytics 4 is and how best to use it. Questions about setting up your current Google Analytics account or your new GA4 account? If you have any questions, please contact your account manager or speak to your account manager.

Roadmap to retirement

Main dates:

Until July – All is well After July 1, 2023 – Analytics will stop tracking Expected 6 month window to back up data Early 2023 – It looks like Google will convert UA accounts to GA4 When the Date Dies – Updates to Follow Do you know anyone interested in this project?

