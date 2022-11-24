Nexteer & Tactile Mobility Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award for Road Detection & Intuitive Early Warning Software





AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive has been recognized in the “Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility” product category at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its road surface detection and early intuitive warning software. rice field. tactile mobility.

This software solution improves life-saving steering safety by enhancing the vehicle’s “awareness” of the environment and early warning communication to the driver through steering feel.

Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Director of Nexteer Automotive. “Our revolutionary road surface detection and early intuitive warning software solution with Tactile Mobility demonstrates how industry collaboration can lead to breakthrough solutions that improve the safety and performance of future mobility.” .”

About road detection and intuitive early warning software

Nexteer and Tactile Mobility’s Road Detection & Early Intuitive Warning software leverages traditional steering feel into new areas, transforming road surface information into data that the vehicle collects, interprets and assigns to road condition scenarios, allowing the vehicle to interact with the vehicle itself. allows you to “feel” the road, all in real time.

The software fuses two algorithms: a steering-based analytics algorithm and a data-driven machine learning algorithm. The resulting “virtual sensor” data is sent to a cloud service to inform following vehicles of impending danger. When the vehicle is notified that a slippery surface is approaching, the software mimics the steering feel of a slippery surface before reaching the actual slippery surface. By giving a head-up through the steering feel, the driver intuitively slows down the vehicle and drives more safely.

About the CES 2023 Innovation Awards Program

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings receive the ‘Best of Innovation’ honor. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of more than 2100 entries for him.

For more information on the CES Innovation Awards Program and how to participate, please visit www.ces.tech.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is the world’s leading motion control technology company, accelerating safe, green and exciting mobility. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions. The company provides solutions for all megacities such as electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/autonomous driving, shared mobility, etc. Solves motion control challenges in trends. in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

source nexteer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/nexteer-amp-tactile-mobility-honored-with-ces-2023-innovation-award-for-road-surface-detection-amp-early-intuitive-warning-software-877615382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos