Google layoffs: Google plans to lay off 10,000 employees after performance review: report





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, could soon join the list of big tech companies undergoing major layoffs. According to a report from The Information, a manager at a tech giant has been asked to identify his worst-performing 6% of his workforce, or about 10,000 in total. The company is then expected to begin laying them off in early 2023, the report said.

The move was reportedly in response to pressure from hedge fund investors and came at a time when global financial conditions were deteriorating due to geopolitical headwinds and high inflation.

According to a report by The Information, a new system that screens the 6% of worst-performing employees will allow managers to avoid paying bonuses to them in the first place. Previously, the same performance management system expected managers to identify only the bottom 2% of employees.

As layoffs swirl across Silicon Valley, Google stands out for not cutting its workforce so far. But as the company faces external pressure to improve employee productivity, a new performance management system will help managers kick out thousands of underperforming employees starting early next year. It’s possible, says the report. Google said he will employ about 1.56 million people by the end of 2021. The company’s median salary was $295,884, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If Google goes ahead with mass layoffs, it joins the list of tech companies that have laid off employees in recent months, including Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this month that he would be cutting 13% of his workforce, or about 11,000 people.

Find stories that interest you. Since Elon Musks took over, Twitter has cut her more than 50% of her 7,500-strong workforce.

According to a recent report in The New York Times, e-commerce giant Amazon will also lay off 10,000 employees.

Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/google-plans-to-sack-10000-employees-after-performance-review-report/articleshow/95714520.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos