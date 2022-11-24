Inside the strategy of a VC firm driving equity and diversity in health tech innovation





Startups founded by women and people of color often don’t get as much capital from investors. For example, a woman-founded company received just 2.4% of all capital invested in U.S. venture-backed startups last year, while a black founder received only 1.4% of her total 2021 funding. did not procure.

Recognizing that these statistics were unacceptable, Julian Pham founded Third Culture Capital (3CC), a Boston-based venture capital firm, to promote greater equity and equity in health technology innovation. Our mission is to promote diversity.

Having been in the healthcare industry for decades, I can tell you that some of the most talented people are actually founders who are women, people of color, and immigrants. And the challenge is that these individuals tend to be underfunded and overlooked because they don’t necessarily attend the right colleges, programs, etc., ensuring they have equitable access to capital. It’s for

According to Pham, 3CC is meant to lead to unique, lived-in experiences for the founders we invest in. This approach ensures that ventures don’t just check the diversity box.

He cited Intus Care CEO Robbie Felton as an example of a standout founder at 3CC. Intus Care, a predictive analytics platform designed to improve care outcomes for older patients, was founded in his 2019 by three of his undergraduate students at Brown University. Felton started the startup with his classmates from his experience growing up in Detroit with his mother as an elderly social worker. Her mother would often take Felton with her on visits to her home to see elderly and disabled patients.

If you’ve heard Robbie’s story, you know he’s uniquely qualified to do what he does thanks to working with his mother. We can say no, but he listens and understands the problem, Pham said. We want to understand what drives founders.

When 3CC evaluates startups and decides how to allocate capital, it doesn’t necessarily focus on the technology at hand. Rather, according to Pham, 3CC is interested in knowing how its founders plan to leverage its technology to make a difference. He said we need a startup that answers the question of how to bring an outside perspective into care delivery so that it can truly innovate.

Pham declared that 3CC-backed startups need to focus on a goal four times that of healthcare. The four goals refer to the ability to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the healthcare experience for both patients and providers.

If you want to prove to 3CC that your startup is on track to reach its 4x goal, you need to collect data. If startups aren’t advanced enough to create their own data, Pham said they can use surrogate data from research and reports to make their case.

Ultimately, you have to make a case for the changes you’re making and prove you’re building a pipeline of stakeholders who want to partner with you, he said. .

Photo: Irina Devaeva, Getty Images

