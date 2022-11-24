YC-Backed Tanzanian Startup Ramani Raises $32M in Series A





Kenya has long dominated tech innovation in the East African region, so Tanzania is not seen as a typical destination for VC-backed startups to launch or operate. The country is known more for tourism and hospitality than for innovation. But that is changing.

In August, the Zanzibar government and Wasoko (Africa’s fastest growing company according to the Financial Times) announced the launch of Silicon Zanzibar. The partnership was intended to attract technology companies to the island and help put Tanzania on the map as a destination for innovation through strong incentives.

The partnership appears to be paying off as Ramani, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup operating in Tanzania, has raised $32 million in Series A equity and debt rounds. According to the startup, the funds will be used to expand its network of microdistribution centers (MDCs) and launch new microcredit offerings for some of his MDCs. Series A Equity His round was led by Flexcap Ventures and angel investor Jared Schreiber. Ramani has not disclosed the investors in the debt round.

Founded in 2019 by Kibet Martin, Iain Usiri and Calvin Usiri, the startup operates in Tanzania’s consumer goods supply chain. Lack of access to credit lines and data are common problems in these supply chains. To improve this, Ramani offers technology-enabled inventory management systems, procurement services, and point-of-sale (POS) software to digitize MDC processes. The startup provides inventory to his MDC on credit through data collected from these services. Earlier this year, Ramani obtained a lending license from the Central Bank of Tanzania.

In a phone call with TechCabal, co-founder and CEO Iain Usiri told TechCabal that Ramanis’ approach was inspired by the success MDC is currently having in Tanzania. He said that through research, startups have been able to come up with customized solutions that help enrich these distribution centers with technology and other services.

Global giants such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi use these MDCs to reach millions of independent stores across the continent, and like Amazon, they can help with production planning, marketing and marketing. I’m struggling to access some actionable data. Inventory control. Ramani offers solutions to these companies through his POS mobile application that stores outflow sales data in the cloud, warehouse management software that tracks inventory, and procurement software that tracks inflow of goods.

Ramanis’ primary monetization strategy is based on lending to MDCs, and the startup currently has 100 active MDCs on its platform. According to Usiri, the startup grew 68% month-over-month last year, and is growing 36% month-over-month this year. Leveraging the platform has allowed his MDC in the Ramanis network to grow revenue by at least 20% since subscribing, and through Ramani he has sold $72 million worth of merchandise.

Usiri said the startup also plans to expand across continents and build a cloud network for another revenue stream. We have debt in dollars, so we need a country that has a conducive macroeconomic environment that allows us to operate and pay these debts favorably,” he said.

However, those expansion plans have been shelved until the startup’s Series B round. Due to Tanzania’s extraordinary macroeconomic environment, we need to focus here and build a strong foundation over the next 12-18 months before reaching our Series B milestone. Then, as we expand across Africa, macroeconomic factors will be one of the key indicators of where we go next, Usiri added.

Flexcap Ventures co-founder and general partner Andrew Vigneault said: It’s great to see Ramanis’ success and traction so far. We are confident that the company will continue to deliver market-leading growth, backed by a strong leadership team with outstanding technical expertise.

