13 resources tech leaders rely on to keep up with industry news

The technology industry is in constant motion, and technology professionals at all levels must engage in continuous research and learning to keep up with change. Technical leaders often encourage their team members to devote time solely to reading and learning, and many share their favorite resources.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council have developed their own strategies and lists of leading and trusted sources to keep you up to date with the latest technology news quickly and efficiently. Below, 13 of her share trusted resources and recommendations for her team members to keep up with industry-focused tech news.

1. Tik Tok

Interestingly, TikTok has become a way to keep up to date with the industry. They often provide valuable insight into the culture of other technology companies. Of course, they don’t offer in-depth insight, but there are pretty much every channel that can keep you up to date with what’s going on in the industry.- Arturs Kruze, Magebit

2. YouTube

Over the last few years, I have relied on YouTube for advanced technical information. If there’s a topic, trend, or new technology you want to learn more about, we’ve found the visual medium to be very compelling and easy to digest. You can investigate. – Daniel Jebaraj, Syncfusion, Inc.

3. All-in

The All-In Podcast is an amazing perspective on the tech industry from the people who have generated billions of dollars in money and the most successful investors in history. David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, David Friedberg, and Jason Calacanis cover a variety of technical and non-technical topics each week. I don’t always agree with them, but I appreciate their intelligence and passion. —Jay Goldman, Sensei Labs

4. Wired

Kicking off my list is WIRED. The pinnacle of tech trends, science, and breakthrough technology, WIRED keeps an eye on everything happening in the tech world. In addition, there are many podcasts on various topics. If you’re thinking of starting your own tech company, there’s a section for entrepreneurs. If you’re at the forefront of business and technology, WIRED is a must-see resource. – Serge Matei, Index

5. The rest of the world

Rest of World is one technology news website that shares curated and unique media articles and newsletters. We’re not a big news company, but we probably keep it honest because stocks are always valuable and we’re non-profit. —Reynier Matos Padilla, Aument.io

6.IEEE

IEEE is made up of several industry-specific societies that publish research papers by leading researchers. IEEE is one of the underrated platforms for reading tech news and my go-to resource for staying up to date on emerging industry trends before they hit the mainstream. LinkedIn is another great platform if you treat it carefully. – Suresh Sethuramaswamy, Microsoft

7. Email newsletter

Enrich your inbox with industry-specific content. The key is to automatically sort incoming emails into specific folders by keywords. Find the best newsletter provider in the space. Good ones for me are CB Insights, HIMSS, and many of the big consultancies. This allows you to stay up to date with the news and build a sortable backlog of knowledge while avoiding spam. – Nicholas Domnish, EES Health

8. Tech Crunch

TechCrunch is one of the most comprehensive resources for tech news. Me and my team are constantly updating relevant articles on innovations from tech companies and start-ups around the world. – Alex Circei, Waydev

9. In-person industry conferences

Attending an industry conference in person again this year is eye-opening, mainly because all virtual conferences in the pandemic era have shown noticeable differences in terms of consuming conference content virtually. . Forcing yourself to block your calendar for technology conferences on the road is one of the best ways to stay focused and knowledgeable. – Hussein Sharaf, Cloudforce

10. Google Alerts

It’s pretty simple, but I have about 20 Google alerts set up for industry terms I’m interested in. He schedules all his alerts to come in every Friday, and spends his last hour of the week applying what interests him as he reads relevant content. Read what happened that week. It’s automated, it’s fast, and it scans the entire internet to avoid being overly reliant on any one news source. – Lewis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

11. Peer Network

In a networked economy, the best way to get relevant industry-focused tech news quickly is to connect to peer networks with members who have similar responsibilities and interests and are in similar places in life. Peer networks can range from Usenet message boards to Twitter communities to Facebook and LinkedIn groups. – Vishwas Manlal, Sky High Security

12. LinkedIn

In my experience, it’s important to engage with thought leaders and stay abreast of industry news and trends. We do this through LinkedIn. We rely on and support the work of technical leaders while building new relationships. This could also lead to future collaborations, whether it’s roundtable discussions or valuable marketing content. – Matt Pierce, Immediate

13. Shinko Tech Brew

For an overview of technology developments, read Emerging Tech Brew. This newsletter covers a wide range of topics and helps us understand the larger trends that may affect our business. -Roland Polzin, Wing his assistant

