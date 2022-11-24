



Joe Biden forgives turkey chocolate, chips in Thanksgiving tradition

Turkey chocolate and chips were pardoned by President Joe Biden ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cody Godwin, Associated Press

Thanksgiving is here. You and your loved one might make traditional holiday favorites such as turkey meat, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.

But Thanksgiving can also cause disagreements about holiday staples. Stuffing or dressing? Which is better sweet potato, with or without marshmallows? Should your friends and family make pumpkin pie, pecan pie, or other treats?

Whatever you choose as your favorite Thanksgiving dish, you may not be alone. Google shared with USA TODAY a list of independently searched casseroles by state. This list shows dishes that are overrepresented statewide and nationally. It included searches from November 12th through November 18th.

While green beans and green bean casseroles were a national favorite, many states also expressed interest in corn, broccoli, and potato dishes. Illinois, Maine, Ohio and Wisconsin chose cheap options. Sweet potatoes, yams and butternut squash dishes were popular, but Nebraska was the only state with marshmallows.

Check out your state’s uniquely searched Thanksgiving casseroles below.

Alabama: Broccoli Casserole

Alaska: sweet potato casserole

Arizona: Mung Bean Casserole

Arkansas: Corn Casserole

California: Yam Casserole

Colorado: Green Bean Casserole

Connecticut: Green Bean Casserole

Delaware: Mung bean casserole

District of Columbia: Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole

Florida: Spinach Artichoke Broccoli Casserole

Georgia: Broccoli Casserole

Hawaii: Broccoli Casserole

Idaho: Sweet Potato Casserole

Illinois: Cheesy Potato Casserole

Indiana: Corn Casserole

Iowa: Corn Casserole

Kansas: Mung bean casserole

Kentucky: Broccoli Casserole

Louisiana: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Main: Cheese-filled potato casserole

Maryland: Corn Pudding Casserole

Massachusetts: Mung bean casserole

Michigan: Butternut Squash Casserole

Minnesota: Green Bean Casserole

Mississippi: Broccoli Casserole

Missouri: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Montana: Kidney Bean Casserole

Nebraska: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Nevada: Sweet Potato Casserole

New Hampshire: Green Bean Casserole

New Jersey: Butternut Squash Casserole

New Mexico: Green Bean Casserole

New York: Green Bean Casserole

North Carolina: Broccoli Casserole

North Dakota: Corn Casserole

Ohio: Cheesy Potato Casserole

Oklahoma: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Oregon: Green Bean Casserole

Pennsylvania: Green Bean Casserole

Rhode Island: Corn Casserole

South Carolina: Broccoli Casserole

South Dakota: Green Bean Casserole

Tennessee: Broccoli Casserole

Texas: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Utah: Sweet Potato Casserole

Vermont: Sweet Potato Casserole

Virginia: Broccoli Casserole

Washington: Green Bean Casserole

West Virginia: Sweet Potato Casserole

Wisconsin: Cheesy Potato Casserole

Wyoming: Green Bean Casserole

By: Camille Fine, USA TODAY

