Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes by State, According to a Google Search
Thanksgiving is here. You and your loved one might make traditional holiday favorites such as turkey meat, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.
But Thanksgiving can also cause disagreements about holiday staples. Stuffing or dressing? Which is better sweet potato, with or without marshmallows? Should your friends and family make pumpkin pie, pecan pie, or other treats?
Whatever you choose as your favorite Thanksgiving dish, you may not be alone. Google shared with USA TODAY a list of independently searched casseroles by state. This list shows dishes that are overrepresented statewide and nationally. It included searches from November 12th through November 18th.
While green beans and green bean casseroles were a national favorite, many states also expressed interest in corn, broccoli, and potato dishes. Illinois, Maine, Ohio and Wisconsin chose cheap options. Sweet potatoes, yams and butternut squash dishes were popular, but Nebraska was the only state with marshmallows.
Check out your state’s uniquely searched Thanksgiving casseroles below.
Alabama: Broccoli Casserole
Alaska: sweet potato casserole
Arizona: Mung Bean Casserole
Arkansas: Corn Casserole
California: Yam Casserole
Colorado: Green Bean Casserole
Connecticut: Green Bean Casserole
Delaware: Mung bean casserole
District of Columbia: Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole
Florida: Spinach Artichoke Broccoli Casserole
Georgia: Broccoli Casserole
Hawaii: Broccoli Casserole
Idaho: Sweet Potato Casserole
Illinois: Cheesy Potato Casserole
Indiana: Corn Casserole
Iowa: Corn Casserole
Kansas: Mung bean casserole
Kentucky: Broccoli Casserole
Louisiana: Broccoli Rice Casserole
Main: Cheese-filled potato casserole
Maryland: Corn Pudding Casserole
Massachusetts: Mung bean casserole
Michigan: Butternut Squash Casserole
Minnesota: Green Bean Casserole
Mississippi: Broccoli Casserole
Missouri: Broccoli Rice Casserole
Montana: Kidney Bean Casserole
Nebraska: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
Nevada: Sweet Potato Casserole
New Hampshire: Green Bean Casserole
New Jersey: Butternut Squash Casserole
New Mexico: Green Bean Casserole
New York: Green Bean Casserole
North Carolina: Broccoli Casserole
North Dakota: Corn Casserole
Ohio: Cheesy Potato Casserole
Oklahoma: Broccoli Rice Casserole
Oregon: Green Bean Casserole
Pennsylvania: Green Bean Casserole
Rhode Island: Corn Casserole
South Carolina: Broccoli Casserole
South Dakota: Green Bean Casserole
Tennessee: Broccoli Casserole
Texas: Broccoli Rice Casserole
Utah: Sweet Potato Casserole
Vermont: Sweet Potato Casserole
Virginia: Broccoli Casserole
Washington: Green Bean Casserole
West Virginia: Sweet Potato Casserole
Wisconsin: Cheesy Potato Casserole
Wyoming: Green Bean Casserole
By: Camille Fine, USA TODAY
|
