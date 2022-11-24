The Gold Coast is becoming a fulcrum for innovative sports technology





Already ranked 26th in the world’s sports cities in the 10th annual Burson Cohn & Wolfe 2022 Sports Practice report, the Gold Coast is more than just a host of major sporting events and home to elite athletes and teams. It is also emerging as the home of a burgeoning sport. innovation economy.

The sports industry currently contributes approximately $750 million annually to the Gold Coast economy. That number is expected to double due to the explosion of ground-breaking athletic technology the city is producing in the run-up to the 2032 South East Queensland Olympics.

Harnessing the momentum leading up to the Olympics, the Gold Coast is already home to world-conquering brands. Sports analytics business Sportcor recently signed a deal to supply the official cricket balls for the lucrative International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

Motorsport simulation company Next Level Racing, fast becoming a force in global esports with top-notch motorsport and flight training, has signed a multi-year collaboration with iconic racing company Ferrari. just signed.

Joel McDonald, chief operating officer and co-founder of Dritimes, which manufactures purpose-built quick-drying towels primarily for elite sports and training, said the rise of sports innovation on the Gold Coast was no coincidence. said.

He said more and more elite athletes are choosing to either call the city home or train on the Gold Coast.

This is similar to the governing bodies of major sports such as Supercross, Supercars, Basketball FIBA ​​Oceania Office, Squash Australia, Surfing Australia and Triathlon Australia.

He said the natural lifestyle property, innovative reputation and popular Gold Coast brand make it globally attractive for the proliferation of quality sports products and technology emerging from the city.

It is important for us to be able to work with these elite level athletes on a daily basis. But being able to test products on the world’s best beaches with the world’s best athletes is invaluable, MacDonald said.

It’s all here. That’s the beauty of the Gold Coast from a business and brand perspective.

It’s not just an athlete, it’s a creative talent. We have some of the best designers, artists and videographers in the world. Many big retailers are here. We have more at our fingertips.

Leveraging partnerships with the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge District and universities, the city has become a hotbed of sports-based research and development.

Groups like The Digital Athlete at Gold Coast Griffith University are among those changing the face of sports technology standards.

Digital Athlete combines smart science with a touch of Hollywood magic to bring virtual athletes to life using body scan data.

New virtual reality technology, still in the prototype stage, is already being touted as the ultimate coaching tool.

Similarly, Gold Coast-based Evolt 360 has developed body scanning technology that generates advanced data analysis on activity, body composition and nutrition to develop high-tech training programs.

Gold Coast sports innovation thrives

McDonald’s said innovative technologies and niche products that support sports and leisure are becoming a hallmark of the city.

About to enter the US through partnerships with the NBA and NFL, Dritimes towels are made specifically for athletes in all sports, including professional surfing.

Surfers often competed and then traveled and were looking for alternatives to traditional cotton towels, he said.

We have worked with many athletes, teams and other lifestyle brands around the world and saw an opportunity to create something special, McDonald said.

As a result, it dries five times faster than a regular cotton towel, is odorless, highly absorbent, and can be folded to roughly the size of a handkerchief.

It absorbs water as soon as it comes in contact with your skin, but it doesn’t just move it around your body, McDonald said.

In addition to working with a number of Gold Coast Surfing Champions, the company has already partnered with National Rugby League Gold Coast Titans and National Basketball League teams such as the Brisbane Bullets, Sydney Kings, South East Melbourne Phoenix and Cairns Taipans.

Gold Coast local Logan Martin, world champion and Olympic medal-winning dirt and park freestyle BMX rider is also the face of the brand.

McDonald said that while towels had their origins as sports products, they weren’t simply used by athletes in previous lives.

I am a father of four and I go to the beach every weekend. McDonald said he went from stuffing an entire car with towels to part of his backpack where he could fit four towels.

It completely changed our world when we went to the beach.

Gold Coast elite sports products find niche

McDonald said another Gold Coast company, FIST Handwear, is the template for global success for domestic sports products.

He said the legacy of the FIST handwear brand is based on two-wheel action sports such as motocross, BMX and mountain bike riding.

But McDonald says the brand has grown from a niche in sports kits to become a glove forever.

McDonald, who is also FIST’s COO, said the company aims to be the number one glove for all nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

We were proud because it’s a Gold Coast based brand and blends with some of the best brands in the world. Those big brands, he said.

In Tokyo, eight Olympic teams wore our gloves. In Paris, I was aiming higher.

McDonald said Martin, who won the first men’s BMX freestyle event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helped push two-wheeled action sports into the mainstream, along with brands such as FIST Handwear.

We have the best athletes in the world in so many sports here,” he said.

If you don’t follow all these action sports, you may not realize the scale and how much innovation is coming out of the Gold Coast.

