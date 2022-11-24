Tech Spirit Barcelona: What is the present and future of Catalonia’s innovation ecosystem?





feature

This article originally appeared in ESPACIO’s partner publication, Novobrief.

Propelled by Tech Barcelona, ​​Tech Spirit Barcelona will be held for the third time on November 30th and December 1st in Llotja de Mar, the capital of Catalonia. The event brings together entrepreneurs, startups, scale-ups, co-investors and VCs to discuss the present and future of the space.

They report that the event has already registered 4,000 people, with over 130 confirmed speakers at 60 colloquiums and roundtables. Featured speakers include Toni Ruiz (CEO of Mango), David Marton (Founder and CEO of Tradeinn), Elisenda Bou-Balust (Founder of Vilynx and Head of Apple Media Knowledge), Alexandre Prot (Co-Founder of Qonto) Founder and CEO), including Ana. Bold (CEO of Platanomeln), Rob Cassedy (CEO of Wallapop), Carlos Blanco (Encomenda Smart Capital), Ana Maiques (CEO of Neuroelectrics), Aleix Puig (CEO of Vicio), Carlota Pi (Chairman of Holaluz), Jaume Roures ( CEO and Founder of Mediapro) and others.

Additionally, two stages of the event will feature representatives of entrepreneurial sector success stories such as Factorial HR, Tropicfeel, Exoticca, Minoryx, Ona Therapeutics, Doctomatic, Methinks AI, Roka Furadada, Vottun, Bloock, Citibeats, Worldsensing and 011h. will appear. , Housfy, Venvirotech, and Hannun. A vision for organizations such as the Barcelona Supercomputing Center and America’s Cup Team New Zealand. International projects such as HP, PepsiCo, Nestle and Danone. Investor perspectives from Wayra, Antai Venture Builder, Asabys, Encomenda Smart Capital, Notion, Aldea Ventures, Inveready, Korea Capital, Seastainable Ventures, 4Founders, Digital Horizon VC and more.

At the event, Ukrainian Startup Fund CEO Pavlo Kartashov from Kyiv will explain how Ukraine is betting on the tech sector to rebuild the country’s future.

Meanwhile, the Catalan Pitch Competition organized by ACCI will be held with 27 startups participating. The startup explains his business model in his one minute to the panel of experts responsible for naming the Catalan Startup of the Year.

Barcelona, ​​the pole of attraction for talent and investment

Barcelona’s startup ecosystem comprises over 1,900 startups, a figure that strengthens Barcelona’s position as the first European technology hub in Southern Europe. Growth has continued in recent years, with ACCI data showing that the number of startups has increased by 11.4% compared to 2020 and 75% compared to 2016.

The entire startup has a turnover of 1,710M and has created over 19,300 jobs. With 25% of startup workers and 17% of founders being foreigners, the Catalan ecosystem has demonstrated its ability to attract international talent. In terms of investment, 2021 was a record year for startups within the ecosystem, raising a total of 1,479M.

To establish itself as a benchmark for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Tech Spirit Barcelona spontaneously came into existence in February 2020 as a group of entrepreneurs reacted to the cancellation of 4YFN and Mobile World Congress (MWC). An ecosystem of entrepreneurs, an ecosystem of technology and innovation.

