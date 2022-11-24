Google Warns of Holiday Scams: Malicious Persons ‘Accelerate’ During Season





Google warns users about potential holiday scams.

The search engine giant warned in a post on its blog that scammers would try to steal your online account information and money.

“These scammers are nasty and persistent during the best of times, but their behavior becomes even more extreme during the holiday season,” says Google.

The company said it has a dedicated team of “Googlers” working around the clock to stop bad actors.

Thanksgiving Hours: Stores Open, Stores Close

Illustration – Berlin, April 24, 2021: The logo of the app Gmail is displayed on a smartphone screen. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will release its first quarter numbers on April 27, 2021. (((Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture Alliance via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

“Google protects Gmail users from nearly 15 billion unwanted messages per day and blocks more than 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware. It’s not dropping, it’s accelerating: In the last two weeks alone, we blocked over 231 billion spam and phishing messages, which is 10% more than the average.”

Inflation Will Make Some Americans Skip Thanksgiving Dinner This Year: Study

Below are red flags that Google warns users to be careful.

1. Gift Cards and Giveaways.

Scammers may pretend to be known contacts to try to trick people into purchasing gift cards.

They may also falsely advertise free prizes in exchange for sharing your credit card information.

Think twice before clicking the link and check with your friends to make sure you really sent the request.

2.Charity

During this time, charity-related scams and phishing attempts have worsened, hitting charities that would otherwise benefit from their donations.

Be careful with people trying to contact you via personal email or send money in person.

Fake reward emails from scammers (Google/Fox News)

3. Demographic targeting

Some of the worst scams are specifically targeted at people.

Beware of identity-based malicious emails this holiday season.

4. SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL

With the end of the year approaching, subscription renewal scams are likely to spike.

Some emails masquerade as antivirus services and lure victims with promises of increased security.

Examples of cryptocurrency scams (Google / Fox News)

Please check the sender’s email to make sure it’s not a scam.

5. Crypto Fraud

Crypto-based scams can also be rampant during this time, often using cryptocurrency wallets to collect payments and trying to extort funds through threats.

Big red flags include typos, email addresses that look wrong, and payment requests.

“Gmail’s digital safeguards, including advanced phishing and malware controls, are on by default to help ensure your users are protected,” concludes Google. “This is a dynamic and never-ending challenge, but our tools and security experts are constantly scrutinizing data to identify new attack vectors and build new, sophisticated protections to keep you safe. .”

